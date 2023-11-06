Mt. Joy Announces 2024 Tour Including Madison Square Garden Headlining Debut

Tickets for all dates will go on sale to the general public, Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Nov. 06, 2023

Mt. Joy Announces 2024 Tour Including Madison Square Garden Headlining Debut

After an astonishing year of selling out iconic venues including Red Rocks Amphitheatre, MGM Music Hall at Fenway (twice), and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, indie rock band Mt. Joy has officially announced the first wave of their 2024 tour. This tour will feature a headline performance at the historic Madison Square Garden, for the first time, on September 28, 2024.

Tickets for all dates will go on sale to the general public, Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m. local time and you can find more info, including pre-sales, Click Here. Additional dates and cities to be announced at a later date. 

Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy said, “It’s incredible to cross these milestones off the bucket list. I know we will always remember the hard work that got us here - the many rehearsals, shows, sty loadouts in the snow - always knowing that if we kept going, we could be one of the best bands in the world. We’re a pretty humble group but we’re excited to be put on these stages where we can go prove, to anyone who doesn’t already know, that we’re one of the best out right now.”

In addition to touring, the band continues to have success with their latest album, "Orange Blood." Its hit single, "Lemon Tree," reached #1 on AAA Radio and received praise from press, including being called "a next-level song" by NPR. Mt. Joy also released collaborations this year with Joy Oladokun, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, and Julia Pratt. The new year will also bring new music from the group, with more news on that front coming in early 2024.

MT. JOY 2024 TOUR DATES

January 7, 2024 | Out of the Blue Festival | Cancun, Mexico

January 8, 2024 |Out of the Blue Festival | Cancun, Mexico

May 31, 2024 | Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum w/ Zach Bryan | Oakland, CA

July 10, 2024 | The Budweiser Stage | Toronto, ON

July 18, 2024 | Fenway Park w/ Noah Kahan | Boston, MA

July 19, 2024 | Fenway Park w/ Noah Kahan | Boston, MA

July 20, 2024 | Merriweather Post Pavilion | Columbia, MD

August 6, 2024 | Surly Brewing Festival Field | Minneapolis, MN

August 8, 2024 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

August 9, 2024 | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO

August 10, 2024 | Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

August 13, 2024 | Granary Live | Salt Lake City, UT

August 15, 2024 | Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Gardens | Boise, ID

August 17, 2024 | Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre | Vancouver, BC

August 21, 2024 | Remlinger Farms | Carnation, WA

August 23, 2024 | Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR

September 13, 2024 | Moody Center | Austin, TX

September 15, 2024 | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

September 17, 2024 | Firefly Distillery | Charleston, SC

September 24, 2024 | Ascend Amphitheater | Nashville, TN

September 28, 2024 | Madison Square Garden | New York, NY




