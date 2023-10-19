Moonchild Hypnotise With A Piano Rendition of 'Cure'

“Cure (Acoustic)” is a new offering from GRAMMY-nominated LA-trio Moonchild (aka Amber Navran, Andris Mattson, & Max Bryk), taken from the band's upcoming career-spanning EP ‘Reflections' (Friday 10th Nov).

“Cure”, originally on Moonchild's highly-acclaimed third album ‘Voyager' (2017), is a song that paints a vivid portrait of Los Angeles and explores the methodology of heartbreak. The acoustic version of “Cure” decompresses the song into a serene piano rendition that reinforces the emotional weight of the subject matter, that of “finding love before you're ready for it”, as Amber explains. Talking about the process of revisiting this song, Amber adds

“Cure was our first pick when we decided to make "Reflections". We've been continually overwhelmed with love for Cure since we released it and it's meant the world to us! A lot of our fans have told us it was the song that drew them into our music. Cure was a turning point in our career and it played a big role in allowing us to pursue music and travel the world. So, we poured that love into making this new version. We hope you love it!”

Inspired by the band's iconic Tiny Desk performance (now on 4.9 million views), the ‘Reflections' EP project sees the band reimagine and revisit old songs from across their career, including some of the trio's biggest hits. An essential collection for all Moonchild fans, ‘Reflections' is available on black and limited edition mint vinyl, as well as CD.

Talking about the new acoustic reimaginings and the process of revisiting old songs, Max Bryk from the West Coast trio adds: “Reflections, an EP covering our older songs, naturally shows some of our growth as musicians over the last 10 years. Amber's vocals, in particular, are a fantastic example of that. A more subtle example of growth is our musical maturity and restraint. Leaving space for the music to breathe. I think that's the main reason we created this new project, and we are excited to share Reflections with our fans.”

Moonchild have been teasing fans, drip-feeding versions from the project and from across their varied catalogue, including “The Truth (Acoustic)” taken from the band's highly acclaimed 2014 sophomore album ‘Please Rewind', as well as “Run Away (Acoustic)” and “The List (Acoustic)” from their renowned 2017 album ‘Voyager', now considered a modern classic in the neo-soul genre scene.

“The List (Acoustic)” was paired with a video directed and edited by the talented Phil Beaudreau (who's also a phenomenal musician and producer in his own right). The music video acts as a visual postcard to a decade of Moonchild touring as a band, "In brainstorming, Amber came up with the idea of playing around with that old vintage U.S. National Park poster-style animation”, Andris adds.

The band have just finished up their second US ‘Starfruit' tour in April, heading to new cities around the country due to the success of ‘Starfruit'. The ‘Reflections' EP announcement was paired with a spacious revisioning of “Money”, taken from Moonchild's striking 2019 album ‘Little Ghost'.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR “THE LIST (ACOUSTIC)”

All the acoustic releases showcase Moonchild's appreciation for new instrumentation, the influence of their live shows, and their constantly developing creative perspectives. The series of acoustic songs follow Moonchild's fifth studio album ‘Starfruit' which was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2023 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Moonchild have collaborated and toured with highly respected names from across music, including Kamasi Washington, Stevie Wonder, The Internet, Jill Scott and built up a host of iconic supporters from Robert Glasper (who has collaborated with Amber on his own projects) and Laura Mvula to James Poyser, Jazzy Jeff, 9th Wonder and Tyler, The Creator.

Bringing together a host of beautiful melodies and personal lyrics, ‘Starfruit' beholds offerings from Lalah Hathaway, Alex Isley, Tank and The Bangas, Rapsody, Ill Camille, Mumu Fresh, Chantae Cann and Josh Johnson. Across ‘Starfruit' [2022], ‘Little Ghost' [2019], ‘Voyager' [2017], ‘Please Rewind' [2015] and ‘Be Free' [2012], Moonchild have received press accolades from Pitchfork, Clash Magazine, NPR, HYPEBEAST, Vinyl Factory, The Fader, Complex, Okayplayer and many more.

Alongside their GRAMMY nomination, Moonchild have charted on the Billboard's genre charts and been named Soul Act of the Year by Jazz FM. The group have also seen a huge amount of radio support from across BBC, KCRW, NTS and Triple J, plus playlisting on BBC 6Music and Jazz FM, including key DJ and presenters such as Sian Eleri (BBC Radio 1), Morning Becomes Eclectic (KCRW), Jamie Cullum (BBC Radio 2), Late Nights (Triple J), and countless more.

TOUR DATES

Nov 4th : Mumbai, India

Nov 5th : Bengaluru , India

Nov 7th : Hong Kong

Nov 10th : Taipei