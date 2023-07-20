Moon Walker Shares Title Track From Third LP 'Apocalypticism'

Brooklyn-based alt-rocker Moon Walker shares the title track out everywhere now, along with its accompanying video from his experimental, timely third LP Apocalypticism due out October 20 and available for pre-order now here.

On the title track, Moon Walker staunchly condemns anti-semitism with hard-hitting lyricism and relentless instrumentation to match. Plus, an all new set of tour dates across the U.S. this Fall with support from Nordista Freeze are on sale now via listentomoonwalker.com/tour.

The project's title track, out today, was written in response to the recent wave of anti-semitism brought on by people like Kanye West and Majorie Taylor Greene. The potent track emerged when the realization of just how deep anti-semitic rhetoric runs in America began to set in.

With pounding drums and unwavering conviction, the rocker's heartfelt message amplifies as the song unfolds. Revealing his personal connection to the track and its meaningful subject matter, Moon Walker says, "My family came to America during the Pogroms in the 20's so I'm well aware of the horrific history that has plagued my ancestors.

Since I was a kid, I've been made fun of for my hair and my nose and for looking 'too Jewish.' I have, however, never felt unsafe as a Jewish American." Despite encountering anti-semitic graffiti in his neighborhood and his social media comments being flooded with anti-semitism and neo-nazis, Moon Walker is unafraid to embrace who he is and is committed to standing up against the dangerous vitriol that continuously plagues society.

The track's accompanying music video, directed by frequent collaborator Madison McConnell, is a defiant commentary on the dangers of succumbing to the status quo and societal norms and seeks to stand up to and resist these harmful systems of oppression.

McConnel says, "The "Apocalypticism" video embraces the duality with light and dark. The apocalypse is the victory of dark over light. The imagery used in the video starts with harry and his alter ego. Harry’s alter ego or Mr. Hyde creates a virus using pieces from harry as it slowly kills him. I also tried to juxtapose a vision of the dystopian world we live in with the delusions of many that there are no problems.”

Apocalypticism, the piercing forthcoming third album by Moon Walker, is both his most conceptual and most personal yet. Over eight eclectic tracks, Moon Walker imagines an apocalypse and confronts society's troubling inclination towards a hive mind. Much like his earlier work, Moon Walker is unafraid to confront harsh truths and pull back the curtain on the deeply flawed layers of American society.

Moon Walker explains, "These are two themes that are usually at the core of most dystopian sci-fi stories, but I think that with the sudden rise of AI and the pandemic, people are starting to get the feeling that they’re closer to reality."

"I think, depending on your outlook," Moon Walker continues, "The record will either feel like a very timely and honest assessment of the times we’re leaving through or like a dystopian, sci-fi fantasy record with no tie to reality in any way."

This Fall, the rocker will continue to captivate crowds across the country after a summer tour that saw several sold out dates including Nashville, Chicago, Columbus and Denver. Last month, fans in Los Angeles were treated to a high energy show that Valley News calls, "a show that felt larger than life itself."

On his first-ever U.S. tour, Moon Walker is witnessing listeners connecting to his lyrics in real time for the first time, and the publication took notice that fans are eagerly repeating his words back to him. San Francisco's Music Junkie Press added it was a "stadium worthy performance" and in D.C. Shutter Up And Listen raved that the performance was filled with, "Electrifying energy, as they "highly recommend catching [Moon Walker's] live show for an unforgettable musical journey."

The previously shared honest track and video "American Dream Come True," tackles toxic American work culture and its damage on mental health. Though the track is filled with Moon Walker's signature skepticism of the nation's culture and norms, the latest single marks a notable shift in the rocker's approach to making music.

Moon Walker says, "It was my first time using samples of any kind and the vocal performance was quite a bit less melodic than my other music. Lyrically, it serves as a commentary on “hustle culture,” while also discussing the depression that comes as a result of it."

Glide Magazine wrote the track's sound is, "somewhat reminiscent of a tone Aphex Twin would use, but as the song moves on there’s more homage to post-punk and psychedelic hardcore like the Mars Volta." The publication notes its distinct singularity, adding, "The final product is all its own though."

Its accompanying video, also directed by longtime collaborator Madison McConnell, is the start of a new chapter of Moon Walker, one that sets the tone for much more to come. The video finds Harry Springer, the man behind Moon Walker, face to face with his alter-ego–Moon Walker the musician.

McConnell reveals, “The video takes you into a fever dream following Harry and his alter ego, Moon Walker, where Harry begins to lose himself within his alter ego. This video is the preface for what’s to come in a chain of music videos that will follow."

The newest project by Moon Walker follows his electrifying sophomore LP The Attack Of Mirrors, which arrived in October 2022. The project finds the musician elevate his nostalgic, alternative garage rock sound over ten eclectic tracks. Springer expands on the poignant, timely lyrics and the thrashing garage rock sound that made his first offering such a success, while also introducing multiple new elements into the fold.

In 2022, the album garnered 25M+ streams across platforms and now the musician is busy traveling around the country as he finally brings new music and longtime fan favorites to eager audiences live throughout 2023.

Formed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harry Springer created Moon Walker initially as a way to pass time and make extra money through selling songs to sound libraries. Now, Springer composes, produces and performs under the moniker after Moon Walker's debut album, Truth to Power, turned the heads of several tastemakers and garnered millions of streams on Spotify.

Westword called Moon Walker's work, "Fuzzed-out 70's rock bliss...politically charged rock music with a sound akin to the White Stripes. Lyrically, the songs are confrontational and sarcastic." New Noise Magazine encouraged listeners to, "Envision a beautiful marriage between The White Stripes, The Talking Heads, even Wild Cherry...there’s a depth to Moon Walker’s music fueled by an old-soul feeling."

Raving about his sophomore effort, EUPHORIA. added, "Moon Walker’s The Attack of Mirrors embodies the perfect juxtaposition between raw lyricism, coupled with high-intensity rock that creates a distinct sound all his own. Listeners are immersed in a battle between autonomy and authority."

The fall tour, with support from Nordista Freeze will begin in New York, NY on October 19 with the official album release show and move down the East Coast to Chapel Hill, NC before two dates in Florida, and a stop in Atlanta, GA.

The end of October sees three dates across Texas with stops in Phoenix, AZ and San Diego, CA in early November. The rocker will then move through the Midwest including St. Paul, MN, Madison, WI, and Detroit, MI before closing in Pittsburgh, PA. See a full list of dates below and grab tickets now at listentomoonwalker.com/tour.

The commanding title track and video of Moon Walker potent forthcoming album is out now. Pre-order Apocalypticism here, and don't miss Moon Walker live as he continues his thrilling debut U.S. tour this fall with tickets on sale now here and merch available here. Keep up with the rising rocker on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook and stay tuned for much more to come.

Moon Walker Live on Tour

With Support From Nordista Freeze

Fall 2023

Oct. 19 - New York, NY - The Bowery Electric*

Oct. 21 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

Oct. 23 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive

Oct. 24 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Oct. 28 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

Oct. 29 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Oct. 30 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Nov. 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Nov. 3 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Nov. 11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Nov. 12 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Nov. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

Nov. 15 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

Nov. 16 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

Nov. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

* Notes official album release show, without Nordista Freeze

Photo credit: Madison McConnell