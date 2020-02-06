Moon Bounce Shares 'Malm'

Today, producer, songwriter and vocalist, Moon Bounce releases "Malm," the third track off of his upcoming sophomore LP, Skip Intro. Filled with chimes, polyphonic instrumentation and Corey Regensburg's poignant lyrics, "Malm" furthers the anticipation for his upcoming release by displaying his prowess as both a producer and songwriter. "Malm" was premiered with The FADER praising, "The restless vocal glitches remain, though its melody is brighter, reflecting the song's slightly breezier subject matter."



Corey Regensburg describes "Malm" as "A meditation on my pathological need for praise after building something as pathetically simple as the "Malm" Ikea Dresser." The single comes just a few weeks before the release of Moon Bounce's sophomore LP, Skip Intro, out February 21st via Grind Select.

Following nearly three years of silence and a battle with anxiety disorder, Moon Bounce returns with his sophomore full-length LP, Skip Intro, a memento of panic-ridden ruminations. Combining soulful melodies, jilted percussion and hyper-controlled synthesis, the album, out February 21st, does not shy away from difficult topics, bringing listeners into the darkness as Regensburg unabashedly confronts himself.



Moon Bounce's signature sound is still intact and more pristine than ever; obtuse rhythms, helium-soaked vocals and larger-than-life production create an immersive environment where lyrics like "please don't blame me if I ask you to repeat what you just said, I was just imagining what it would be like to be dead" are repeated with a cheery disposition. You might want to laugh or you might want to cry but it's this deadpan realism that makes Regensburg's music so relatable and anything but one-dimensional.



With the release of the upcoming LP, Moon Bounce will be offering Skip Intro in a unique way; A limited-edition USB drive in a slime-filled petri dish will be available on Bandcamp.

Skip Intro - TRACKLISTING

01. Malm

02. Better Now

03. Time & Place

04. Hook

05. Friends In High Places

06. Marbles

07. Hundred Million Ways

08. Peel

09. What It Will Be Like

10. Parties

Photo Credit: Bethany Vargas





