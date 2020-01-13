Monsta X Announces Summer Tour Across North America

Today K-pop sensation MONSTA X announced their upcoming North American summer tour. Over the past four years MONSTA X has attracted a massive international fan base with their array of hit singles and tours, including a sold out U.S. arena outing in 2019.

The highly anticipated tour kicks off June 2nd in Minneapolis and will visit arenas and theaters across the U.S. and Canada including Boston, Toronto, Phoenix, Ft. Lauderdale and more before culminating with a colossal show at The Forum in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17th at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com.

MONSTA X has taken the U.S. by storm with a list of hits permeating the air waves including the fifth single, "Middle of the Night," from their upcoming album All About Luv which isset for a Valentine's Day release. All About Luv will be the first all English-language album released by a K-pop group. Additionally, "WHO DO U LOVE?" positioned them as "only the second K-Pop group ever to enter the Top 40 Airplay Chart." With a historic performance at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, they emerged as "the first male K-Pop group to perform at a major music festival in the United States," and stood out as the first K-pop group in history to hit the stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival the same day. Additionally, they made their United States television debut on Good Morning America, followed by electric performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Ellen DeGeneres Show and became the "first K-pop group to perform on the Teen Choice Awards." MONSTA X also charted on the Billboard Social 50 for over a year, remaining one of the biggest social media bands in the world.

MONSTA X TOUR ROUTING:

Tue Jun 02 Minneapolis, MN The Armory Fri Jun 05 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre Sun Jun 07 Washington, DC EagleBank Arena Wed Jun 10 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Fri Jun 12 Boston, MA Agganis Arena Sun Jun 14 Toronto, ON ScotiaBank Arena Tue Jun 16 Chicago, IL United Center Fri Jun 19 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Event Center Mon Jun 22 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena Wed Jun 24 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Sat Jun 27 Ft. Worth, TX Dickies Arena Mon Jun 29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Wed Jul 01 Seattle, WA accesso ShoWare Center Fri Jul 03 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre Mon Jul 06 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose Wed Jul 08 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre Sat Jul 11 Los Angeles, CA The Forum





