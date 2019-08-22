Missy Elliot EP ICONOLOGY Drops Tonight

Variety reports that Missy Elliott will drop her first album in fifteen years tonight.

"This year has been a tremendous year for me...I am humbled and grateful," she wrote on Instagram. "THANK YOU for allowing me to smell the roses. You, my fans, and God are the reason I am here and have celebrated every milestone with me! So, I have a SURPRISE for you...

"At midnight tonight I'm dropping a collection of new songs! Let's #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa "Missy" Elliott #ICONOLOGY."

Elliott has sold more than 30 million records worldwide. She has won five Grammys, and was the first female rapper to ever be added into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Listen to "Work It," one of Elliott's biggest hits, here:

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More Music Stories