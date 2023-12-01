Mishaal Tamer Releases New Ep 'The Deep'

THE DEEP is the inaugural EP of a five-chapter project, which will make up Mishaal Tamer's highly-anticipated debut album, HOME IS CHANGING, slated for release in 2024.

Homegrown Saudi artist Mishaal Tamer has released his brand-new EP, THE DEEP via Arabian Knights Records/EMPIRE. 

Each EP will tackle a new subject or emotion, shining a light on a period in Mishaal's journey, in which THE DEEP takes a personal exploration into Mishaal's fears and anxieties.

On the release of THE DEEP, Mishaal Tamer said: “Chapter One of my debut project, Home is Changing, THE DEEP is what I would call the darkest time of my life. At the age of 17, I had left home to study abroad before coming back to Saudi Arabia. I went to the West, where coming from a more conservative Eastern background, I fell deep into all sorts of vices and lost myself in the process. This EP reflects that chapter of my life.”

THE DEEP includes singles from earlier this year, ‘DISCO COWBOY' and ‘SUPERMAN'. Mishaal also recently released ‘PAINFUL PARADISE', a fan-requested single which will feature on the full album, and ‘Mirage', in collaboration with OneRepublic, for the Assassin's Creed Mirage OST.

After breaking and severing the nerves in his left arm at nine years old, Mishaal was advised to pick up an instrument as a means of physiotherapy. Learning guitar saved his arm and put him on the path of music and songwriting. 

Mishaal Tamer became the first Saudi artist to be picked up by a major label in 2020 for his demo EP, Life's A Ride and went on to release collabs ‘Closure' with Birdy & Sarcastic Sounds, ‘Tell Me About You' with Kima and ‘Can't Love Myself' with DJ HUGEL. Now signed to EMPIRE, Mishaal is releasing this exciting five chapter project, beginning with Chapter 1 - THE DEEP.

He also became the first Saudi to be enrolled in the prestigious Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Tisch NYU. He went viral overnight in the first semester of his first year, anonymously posting a ten second clip, ‘Can't Love Myself', which later became a hit single, from his dorm room. He then posted three more which gained tens of millions of streams on Spotify globally, and was sampled by hundreds of artists and producers throughout the US and western markets which led to hundreds of millions of streams on Spotify alone. 

Home IS Changing, and with Saudi Arabia opening up as it is, with all the global eyes on them as a country, there is no better time than now for Saudi Arabia to give a face and voice to its creative youth.



