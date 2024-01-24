Ministry Drop 'B.D.E.' From 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES' Album

Toxic misogyny, violence against women, and incels are the latest target Al Jourgensen takes aim at in the song “B.D.E.” (aka “Big Dick Energy”) out today, including a spellbinding music video that draws the line on the poisonous behavior seen in both politics and everyday life in 2024.

The song's whiplash riffs, barreling drums, punchy keys, and pummeling bass all come to a head in the thrash breakdown mid-song, putting the aggressive talents of Jourgensen and the full band — John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D'Amour (bass) — on full display.

Says Jourgensen of the track: “The incel subsect and general misogynistic tendencies in our society are dangerous yet seem to fly under the radar so we figured it's time to shine a light on it. In true Ministry fashion we battle it with sarcasm”

“B.D.E.” hails from Ministry's upcoming 16th studio album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES (out March 1, 2024 on Nuclear Blast Records) and follows the release of earlier singles “Just Stop Oil” and “Goddamn White Trash,” all of which give a preview of the state of mind of creator and band leader Jourgensen who is cantankerous as ever about a f***ed up world ripe for a boot up its ass. Like always, he's merely looking around at the same dumpster fire we all are, but he's got a microphone and uses it well to rage on about the state of the world.

Joined by Ministry's current frontline of musicians, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).

Pre-order HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES HERE Find HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES exclusive merchandise and Red Splatter LP at: https://ministryofficial.store/.