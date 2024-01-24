Ministry Drop 'B.D.E.' From 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES' Album

They will release their new album "HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES" on March 1, 2024.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Ministry Drop 'B.D.E.' From 'HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES' Album

Toxic misogyny, violence against women, and incels are the latest target Al Jourgensen takes aim at in the song “B.D.E.” (aka “Big Dick Energy”) out today, including a spellbinding music video that draws the line on the poisonous behavior seen in both politics and everyday life in 2024. 

The song's whiplash riffs, barreling drums, punchy keys, and pummeling bass all come to a head in the thrash breakdown mid-song, putting the aggressive talents of Jourgensen and the full band — John Bechdel (keyboards), Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto (guitars), Roy Mayorga (drums) and Paul D'Amour (bass) — on full display.  

Says Jourgensen of the track: “The incel subsect and general misogynistic tendencies in our society are dangerous yet seem to fly under the radar so we figured it's time to shine a light on it. In true Ministry fashion we battle it with sarcasm”  

“B.D.E.” hails from Ministry's upcoming 16th studio album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES (out March 1, 2024 on Nuclear Blast Records) and follows the release of earlier singles  “Just Stop Oil” and “Goddamn White Trash,” all of which give a preview of the state of mind of creator and band leader Jourgensen who is cantankerous as ever about a f***ed up world ripe for a boot up its ass. Like always, he's merely looking around at the same dumpster fire we all are, but he's got a microphone and uses it well to rage on about the state of the world.  

Joined by Ministry's current frontline of musicians, HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hutz, long-time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES will be available in three vinyl variants, a CD jewelcase and digital/streaming platforms. The vinyl variants include: green with yellow splatter (in stores everywhere); blue with pink splatter (nuclear blast exclusive); red with white splatter (band/tour exclusive).  

Pre-order HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES HERE   Find HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES exclusive merchandise and Red Splatter LP at: https://ministryofficial.store/.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
These Immortal Souls Announce Reissues & Rarities Album Photo
These Immortal Souls Announce Reissues & Rarities Album

A long-awaited remastered reissue of These Immortal Souls' two studio albums, Get Lost (Don't Lie!) (1987) and I'm Never Gonna Die Again (1992) have been announced. These two post-punk gems, remastered from the original tapes at Birdland Studio by Lindsay Gravina, with Harry Howard and Genevieve McGuckin.

2
FLETCHER to Release New Album In Search Of The Antidote in March Photo
FLETCHER to Release New Album 'In Search Of The Antidote' in March

The follow-up to her critically-lauded debut album Girl Of My Dreams — a 2022 LP that entered the Billboard 200 at No. 15 — In Search Of The Antidote delves deeper into the ultra-vivid storytelling and unfiltered introspection that have long defined FLETCHER's boundary-pushing brand of pop.

3
Sona Jobarteh Embarks On North American Tour February-March 2024 Photo
Sona Jobarteh Embarks On North American Tour February-March 2024

Musician and activist Sona Jobarteh is set to embark on a North American tour in February-March 2024. Blues legend Taj Mahal will share the bill with the groundbreaking kora virtuoso for 13 shows. Check out the full list of tour dates now!

4
Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band Top All-Star Music Lineup For Bourbon & Beyond Photo
Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band Top All-Star Music Lineup For Bourbon & Beyond

The lineup includes Zach Bryan and Cody Jinks on Saturday, and Tyler Childers and My Morning Jacket on Sunday, along with Matchbox Twenty, The National, Whiskey Myers, Black Pumas, The War On Drugs, The Beach Boys, Mt. Joy, Fleet Foxes, Young the Giant, Maren Morris, The Head and the Heart, Melissa Etheridge, Teddy Swims, and many more.

More Hot Stories For You

Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'Greta Van Fleet Share 'The Indigo Streak (Live From RCA Studio A)'
Indie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since PartnershipIndie Phenomenon Yot Club Surpasses 1 Billion Streams Since Partnership
Australian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited ReturnAustralian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited Return
Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'Bad Tuner Releases New Single '24 Hours'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING