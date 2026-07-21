Million Moths to Release Debut Album SPUN, Shares 'Inner Piece' Video

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Portland-based dark electronic artist Million Moths is set to release her debut album SPUN on July 24, 2026, via Independent, and has shared a music video for the track 'Inner Piece' ahead of the release. The project is the work of producer, vocalist, and sound engineer Erica von Trapp, who says the song began as one of the first instrumentals she made for the project and went through multiple melodic versions before reaching its final form. Von Trapp notes that the title's deliberate misspelling of 'peace' as 'piece' emerged organically during a late-night studio session, and that her cat, Kovu, inadvertently contributed two synthesizer lines to the track by lying on her Prophet-6 synthesizer.

Von Trapp said of the track: ''Inner Piece' is one of the first instrumentals I made for what became Million Moths several years ago and has had several melodic iterations of it before landing in its current final form. I knew I loved the stilted acoustic guitar juxtapositioned with the more trip hop beat and had experimented with so many vocals on it.

One night, I was playing around in studio and it subconsciously came to me, the words and melody, and the song rather revealed its meaning once I had finished tracking everything. I guess in searching for so many vocal parts I realized that the inner piece missing was 'inner peace' and here we are. It's turned out to be probably most people's favorite track on this album and keeps finding special meaning for me each time I listen to it.

My cat, Kovu, also contributed two pivotal synthesizer lines to this song while laying on my Prophet-6 synthesizer. Credit where credit is due.'

Photo by Jonathan Robinson

ABOUT MILLION MOTHS

Million Moths is a dark electronic art-pop project from Portland-based producer, vocalist, and sound engineer Erica von Trapp. Through experimental production techniques melding organic and digital tones with ethereally haunting vocals, her 10-track LP, SPUN, interweaves thorny thematic terrains of rage, desire, and heartache with softer elements of vulnerability, and trust, and deep love.

Von Trapp has spent the past decade honing her skills in Paris, Los Angeles, and the Joshua Tree desert. She now works out of her studio, Sapphire Jaguar, nestled in a serene Portland, Oregon neighborhood. Her innovative and exploratory process has made her a sought-after collaborator for experimental, emotive, and marginalized artists working in all genres.

The Million Moths moniker grew out of a desire to break with past modes of confined creativity and make something both insular and expansive, and truly her own. No one else heard a single note of SPUN until it was complete.

TRACKLIST: MILLION MOTHS — SPUN (JULY 24, 2026)

1. Ride or Die

2. Water Sweet

3. Inner Piece

4. Can Barely Hear You

5. Guard On

6. You Knew Exactly What You Were Doing

7. Chimes

8. You Me Me You

9. Glass Trees

10. Both Hands

Photo Credit: Jonathan Robinson



Photo Credit: Jonathan Robinson

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