Migrant Motel Releases New Single 'Party'

Migrant Motel is currently booking tour dates to begin in late June with an official announcement coming soon.

May. 01, 2023  

Following 3 sold out shows in Los Angeles, rising alternative duo Migrant Motel return with their newest single, "Party". The mid-tempo track is a new take on a party anthem: It laments a recent breakup and not wanting to go to a party to see a lost love with someone new. Its heartbreak-and-chill with a beat.

The band's Chava Ilizaliturri says "The idea of "Party" came out of us wanting to write a party anthem with a twist. The song is about NOT wanting to go out. Initially, we wanted to celebrate staying home, chilling, watching movies or TV, and just being on our own and feeling good about it. While writing it, we decided to add the love / heartbreak twist in the chorus to take it to that place of anguish. Sometimes you don't want to go out because seeing the person that's not into you anymore, even though you're still into them - can be heartbreaking".

Migrant Motel's David Stewart, JR adds "We wanted the "Party" music video to hone in on a feeling of loneliness and stillness and to really dive into a chill & familiar story. With the help of our DP Victor Ingles and our amazing team, we were able to explore those emotions and hopefully transmit them to the viewer. Our friend Curtis Kelley was kind enough to lend us his amazing home studio for the video. We shot it with a programmed mechanical head using a very simple technique of fading the shots into each other - but that required doing the full length of the song each time, so it took a while - we hope everyone likes it!"

"Party" is the follow-up to 2022's "Shame" The Alt.Pop duo are coming off 3 sold-out shows in Los Angeles in March and April at Bordello, The Mint and Hotel Café'.

Migrant Motel formed in 2018 when Peruvian-American David Stewart Jr. and Mexican native Chava Ilizaliturri in Boston while they were studying together at college. Becoming fast friends with shared musical tastes, the band was very active on the East Coast of the US, playing hundreds of shows in the New England and New York areas.

Seeking more opportunities and a bigger stage, the pair relocated to Los Angeles in 2020. The band has performed in legendary venues including the Whiskey A Go Go, the Viper Room, the Roxy and the Troubadour. Chava moved back to Mexico City in 2022, but the band continues to collaborate remotely and comes together often for live shows and touring. The duo has been steadily gaining recognition since their breakout performance on the MAIN STAGE of the Lollapalooza festival, a major achievement for an Indie act.

Watch the new music video here:



