Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo Share New Track 'Song for Aurora'

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Mick Harvey and Amanda Acevedo have released a new track and accompanying video titled 'Song for Aurora,' the latest preview from their upcoming album PSYCHEDELIA IN WHITE, set for release on September 4 via Mute.

Photo Credit: Amanda Acevedo, Mick Harvey - credit Amber Schmidt

'Song for Aurora' is woven from a pastiche of T-Rex lyrics with music composed by The Dirty Three's Mick Turner, acting as a kind of homage to Marc Bolan. Amanda describes the imagery in the lyrics to be 'a perfect match for (our) psychedelic theme'.

The new album — recorded primarily in Australia and mixed in Chile by Alain Johannes — is out on 4 September 2026 on white vinyl, CD and digitally, and will be followed by a tour with Mercury Rev in UK / Europe and a headline tour in Sweden and Norway, finishing at The 100 Club in London on 4 November.

PSYCHEDELIA IN WHITE is Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo's third album together, and the follow up to Phantasmagoria in Blue. Where the duo's debut, and their second release, Golden Mirrors (The Uncovered Sessions Vol. 1), were predominately reinterpretations, for this album the duo have recorded seven tracks of original material exploring some of the themes from their debut — mythology, love, hope, loss and mysticism — but with a distinct shift in musical style and an overarching theme of finding a safe space within the chaos and confusion of the outside world.

The new track follows the woozy tripped out psychedelia of 'Perfect Storm', where Amanda Acevedo's evocative vocals sit above a maelstrom of layered washes of guitar and synthesisers.

Amanda explains, 'I wrote the lyrics of 'Perfect Storm' after Peter McNestry sent me an early instrumental of his composition with that title. His music took my imagination to a very specific place, and it was easy for me to know what I needed to write. It's a journey and a statement of confidence and playfulness, mixed with a dark stormy feeling. The Storm starts to develop slowly and as it grows and grows its presence becomes impossible to ignore.'

Mick goes on to say, 'This was created a couple of years back by Amanda and a Canadian called Peter McNestry who runs a musical excursion called Pink Elephants. They made the track through file exchanges, and once we decided to include it on the album project, I worked extensively on the original recordings adding guitars, sound effects and backing vocals.'

PSYCHEDELIA IN WHITE represents a seismic progression in the duo's songwriting. Picking up on mythologies and folklore explored on the debut through tracks such as 'Medusa' and 'Atlantis', the album is an odyssey that takes many playful twists and turns, such as on 'Song for Aurora', an ode to Marc Bolan peppered with references to T-Rex. Including within the duo's original material are three reinterpretations: a newly recorded version of PJ Harvey's 'Slow-Motion-Movie-Star', a track that Mick had previously recorded for his 2007 album, Two of Diamonds, plus translations by Mick and Amanda of Silvio Rodríguez's 'Sueño Con Serpientes' ('Dream of Serpents') and José Maria Cano / Mecano's 'Bride of the Sea'.

Amanda Acevedo met Mick Harvey several years ago in Mexico City while Harvey was on tour with P.J. Harvey, but it wasn't until 2021 that their current project burst into life. In the five years since their original meeting, they have released two albums, toured extensively throughout Europe and Australia and, as this kaleidoscopic album attests, the duo's songwriting journey is set to leave an indelible imprint on all who hop on board the adventure.

PSYCHEDELIA IN WHITE Tracklisting (cat # STUMM527)

The Elephants

Dream of Serpents

Perfect Storm

Song for Aurora

Slow-Motion-Movie-Star

Bride of the Sea

Wildly Remote

Tour Dates

PSYCHEDELIA IN WHITE is released on 4 September 2026. The album can be pre-ordered at this link.



Photo Credit: Amanda Acevedo, Mick Harvey - credit Amber Schmidt

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