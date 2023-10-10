Michael W. Smith Releases New Christmas Album 'Every Christmas'

Christmas comes early as iconic multi-platinum, singer and songwriter Michael W. Smith releases his new Christmas full length album Every Christmas.

Every Christmas includes 6 songs from his 2022 EP “Christmas At Home” woven together with 6 new songs that wrap this nostalgic, family-focused project into a beautiful completion.

“I have never been shy about my love of Christmas and how many family traditions we have surrounding it. Being able to put out a full length Christmas album featuring my family in some way on every song, is a dream come true. I hope this album is the soundtrack to many other family’s Christmas memories,” Smith says.

Smith co-produced Every Christmas with his son, Tyler Michael Smith. His daughters Whitney Mooring and Anna Smith are also featured throughout the project, along with his 17 grandchildren. The family focus is fitting, as the songs on this album paint a picture of all of the merriment of the holiday season and Christmas memories made with the ones we hold dear.

To order Every Christmas click HERE

Fans can hear songs from the record and other Christmas classics as he embarks on his iconic Christmas tour starting Nov. 26, in Atlanta with Amy Grant. For more information on this incredible tour click here.