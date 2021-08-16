Michael Lazar Transports Us To 'Kokomo' With New Cover

With summer already winding down, most of us still dream of escaping to a remote island with nothing but palm trees, ocean waves and sipping coconut concoctions all day. Miami-based artist Michael Lazar conjures up those images to a tee with his latest single, "Kokomo," his remake of the Beach Boys' beloved vacation song from the 80s, which Broadway World is pleased to premiere today.

The only cover song on Lazar's upcoming 15-track album, 51/49, "Kokomo" represents a part of the artist's personal journey to a warmer location. As Lazar explains, "I chose it as the only cover song on the album because the concept of Kokomo, being the ultimate getaway, fell perfectly in-line with my own journey from NYC all the way down to Miami."

While recreating the song, Lazar made sure that he kept the "sound we all know and love." He says, "My goal with 'Kokomo' is that it either brings you back to the sunny days of your youth or it makes you want to dance the summer night away...or both!"

Grab your coconut and put your feet up while listening to the new rendition of the Beach Boys classic, "Kokomo," by Michael Lazar below. The artist's debut album, 51/49, comes out on October 8, 2021.

