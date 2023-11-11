Meghan Pulles Releases Debut LP 'ear Baby'

Meghan Pulles leads listeners on a journey through emotional turmoil, healing, and beauty in new LP ear baby. The LP is now available on all digital streaming platforms.



Meghan's LP is an emotional journey, taking us through the ups, downs, and growth in Meghan Pulles' world. Meghan Pulles' latest masterpiece, ear baby, is a mesmerizing tapestry of sound that effortlessly weaves through the intricate threads of healing, life's complexities, and the universal journey of growing up. This ethereal LP is a testament to Pulles' artistic prowess, as she skillfully combines hauntingly beautiful melodies with poignant lyrics that resonate with the listener on a deeply emotional level.

The album unfolds like a series of interconnected stories, each track acting as a chapter in the grand narrative of life's experiences. From the first note to the last, ear baby takes us on a cathartic journey, exploring the highs and lows of existence, love, and self-discovery. Pulles' ability to convey a wide range of emotions through her music is truly commendable, as she effortlessly transitions between moments of introspection, joy, and vulnerability.

The themes of healing and hope are pervasive throughout the LP, reflecting Pulles' own experiences and the transformative power of music. Each track is a testament to the therapeutic nature of art, a soothing balm for the soul during the darkest of times. Pulles has given birth to a collection of songs that feel almost tender and vulnerable, like a lullaby for the wounded spirit. It's a testament to the power of vulnerability in art and the strength that can be found in embracing one's imperfections.

Meghan Pulles reigns as an emo-positive Nashville-based genre-defying singer-songwriter and artist with an ability to beautifully blend pastoral melodies with nostalgia. With a staunch devotion to musical healing, her compositions are all about the emotions and feelings that they evoke in her listeners. Ranging from drenching folk to melodic pop and indie styles, her work is reminiscent of the musical richness of Regina Spektor and the softness of Joni Mitchell.

Meghan is currently recording her debut album about healing through emotional abuse, planning to be released in 2023, and working with producer Harper James who is known for his indie band Eighty Ninety and solo project Middle Youth. She recently signed with Aurally Records powered by Symphonic Distribution.

Pulles shares, "ear baby is the heroine's journey that focuses on healing through emotional abuse and trauma. This is a fairytale story about being a human; going through grief, anxiety, trauma, CPTSD, depression, etc. This album was created for all of us who have kept trauma hidden away under our beds. This album is a safe atmosphere for you to come and face it and unpack it. Let this album also teach us that healing is possible, and we should give ourselves grace during this process as it isn't an easy, straightforward road but when we find the light at the end it makes the journey worth it. The album starts and ends the same way, as a reminder that it's okay to start over again in your life. "Healing took the rhyme" is one of my favorite lyrics because I really think it captures what I wanted to say with this LP. It's a very fairytale way of just sort of admitting that at the end of all the pain and hurt, we need to give our power to healing because that is the ultimate way we will be able to move forward. "seashells" and "10,000 rains (Oma's song) are incredibly special on the record because they were written in dedication of my Grandma and my Oma, two amazing women who were a huge part of my life and family and as I went through this process of deciding what songs were going to go on the record, I needed to have both of them on there because these songs have helped me grieve them and keep their memories alive." EAR BABY

Produced by: Harper James, Meghan Pulles

Mixed By: Harper James

Recorded at: Degraw Sound

Vocals: Meghan Pulles

BGVs: Meghan Pulles, Harper James

Music and Lyrics: Meghan Pulles

Mastering Engineer: Joe LaPorta, Sterling Sound