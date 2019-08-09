If one thing is clear, Megan Thee Stallion owns Summer 2019! The Houston based MC and cultural icon, Megan Thee Stallion, continues her hot girl hot streak today with the release of new single, "Hot Girl Summer" feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. The single boasts production from hip-hop icon Juicy J and features a sample from the hit City Girls' song "Act Up." The track is named after the biggest cultural phenomenon of 2019, established by Megan, known as #HOTGIRLSUMMER. The phrase and viral meme not only encompasses everything Megan stands for but has also become a rallying cry for men and women around the world and is catapulting Megan into a household name.

When explaining #HOTGIRLSUMMER Megan states, "it's just about women and men being unapologetically them, just having a good-ass time, hyping up your friends, doing you, not giving a damn about what nobody gotta say about it."

Listen to the song below!

Megan has had a monumental year that includes this week's digital cover of PAPER Magazine, a print cover of The FADER's Summer issue, being named as one of XXL Magazine's 2019 Freshman, a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and multiple radio hits such as "Cash s" and "Big Ole Freak". Her critically-acclaimed project Fever has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, The Fader, XXL, Billboard, Pitchfork, Paper, and more.

Beyond being a successful rapper, Megan is currently a college student, environmental activist, philanthropist, Chance the Rapper's occasional dietary consultant, and life coach for the world at large. Megan has hosted beauty pageants that award scholarships to "hotties" who also happen to be students, organized the first "Hottie Beach Clean Up" in Los Angeles, and still has time to regularly spread the word of hot girl summer on social media. With each move she makes she continues to set herself apart as the most unique, inspirational, and driven artist out right now, so it's no wonder she can count Kylie Jenner, Drake, Jada Pinkett Smith, Nicki Minaj, etc. as some of her fans.

Due to climate change, hot girl summer will be continuing well into the Fall when Megan joins Meek Mill and Future for their North American Legendary Nights Tour with YG and Mustard (select tour dates below)., but for now she shows no signs of slowing down. Stay tuned for more news as #HOTGIRLSUMMER is far from over!





