Meet Me @ the Altar Share New Single 'Kool'

Critically acclaimed rock trio Meet Me @ The Altar have shared new single "Kool," the second release from their upcoming debut album Past // Present // Future. The flirty track arrives alongside a Y2K-inspired music video, which made its broadcast premiere today on MTV Live, MTVU and MTV Biggest Pop. "Kool" is available now on all streaming platforms, with the official video streaming on the official Fueled By Ramen YouTube channel.

The group expands on the single: "'Kool' is the love child of everything we're into musically. There's rock 'n roll guitars, heavy drums, and a crazy, catchy, pop-inspired vocal melody on top. It's a fun, anthemic song about having a crush on someone, and wanting them to know how 'kool' you think they are."

Last month, Meet Me @ The Altar announced their highly anticipated debut album Past // Present // Future, arriving March 10th via Fueled By Ramen (album art and tracklisting below). The album was announced on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the band made their late-night television performance debut playing a walloping rendition of their single "Say It (To My Face)." Past // Present // Future is available for preorder now.

Calling upon iconic producer John Fields (Jonas Brothers, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato), the 11-track album sheds any notion of sonic limitations. The band explains of the record: "The things we hold from our past inform who we are now and where we might go. This album pays homage to the music we loved growing up while reflecting our modern-day lives, sounds, and experiences - we can't wait to share Past // Present // Future with the world."

In celebration of the album, the band will head out on their first-ever headlining tour this March. The "Past // Present // Future Tour" kicks off with a sold-out performance at New York City's Gramercy Theatre on March 2 before visiting major markets coast-to-coast - including a sold-out date at The Echo in Los Angeles - and wrapping on April 4 in Orlando, FL (tour itinerary below).

Young Culture and Daisy Grenade will provide support on all dates. Tickets for all dates are available now HERE. Meet Me @ The Altar has previously supported MUNA, Green Day, Jxdn, KennyHoopla, and more on tour, and delivered unforgettable performances at festivals including Lollapalooza, Riot Fest, and When We Were Young.

Past // Present // Future has already been named one of 2023's most anticipated releases by NYLON, UPROXX, Consequence, Them, Essence, and more. Meet Me @ The Altar set the stage for the album with the September release of lead single "Say It (To My Face)" - watch the song's music video on Fueled By Ramen's YouTube channel HERE.

In addition to soundtracking a national ad campaign for Taco Bell, the track received widespread critical praise, with Stereogum hailing it as a "banger" and celebrating its "...soaring, shout-along choruses and chunky guitar." NYLON praised the group's "spirited pop-punk," while Them raved, "'Say It To My Face' ... brings all the angst and riffs without sacrificing earworm melodies." Meanwhile, Alternative Press crowned the single a "pop-punk power statement."

Past // Present // Future follows Meet Me @ The Altar's critically acclaimed major label debut EP Model Citizen, which was released in 2021 via Fueled By Ramen. Rolling Stone hailed the EP's lead single "Feel A Thing" as "a blistering track filled with flurries of double-kick drum hits and crunchy guitar riffs."

The FADER touted the track as "widescreen and anthemic," while UPROXX declared the song "a reminder of why pop-punk became so popular in the first place." Additional praise came from Consequence who featured the band as their Artist of The Month, and The New York Times Magazine who profiled the group following the EP's release.

Tour Dates

March 02, 2023 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre - SOLD OUT

March 03, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore (Foundry Room)

March 04, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage - SOLD OUT

March 05, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

March 07, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

March 08, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall's

March 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Loving Touch

March 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean - SOLD OUT

March 13, 2023 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

March 14, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

March 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

March 17, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's - SOLD OUT

March 19, 2023 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

March 22, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory (Constellation Room)

March 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo - SOLD OUT

March 24, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (Voodoo Room)

March 25, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

March 27, 2023 - Austin, TX - Antone's Nightclub

March 28, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (Bronze Peacock)

March 30, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

April 01, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - SOLD OUT

April 03, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

April 04, 2023 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey