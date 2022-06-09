Medium Build Releases 'comeonback' Single

Medium Build is the moniker of Anchorage, Alaska based songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Nick Carpenter. He's a storyteller first, weaving the timeless subjects of breakups, heartbreaks, and life changes (big and small) with precocious rhetoric.

It's difficult to pinpoint Medium Build's sonic style. He's ever-evolving by taking bits and pieces from his love of 80s country to 90s R&B to craft his own version of a richly layered indie/alternative soundscape. Behind the aid of blending raw electronics and intricate textures, Medium Build's poignant reflections of seclusion extend with intellect and magnetism.

Today, Medium Build shares his new single "comeonback" via Canvasback (MICHELLE, Briston Maroney). The track is accompanied by a self-directed music video shot at Club Paris Restaurant in Anchorage, Alaska. Produced by Laiko (Peter McPoland, Ben Kessler w/ Lizzy McAlpine), "comeonback" is a tender yet sparse song, showcasing an artist who's insight and approach to songwriting has become more established during the pandemic.

Medium Build is more grounded, thinking deeper about the choices he wants and more importantly, needs to make. Sonically, the track is intimate but sung vehemently. With the lyrics, "What kind of friend would I be if I didn't take you back? / I fed s up too, I'm reminded of that," "comeonback" reflects a Venn diagram of passion and reality.

Medium Build shares this of his new single:

"'comeonback' is about friendship, forgiveness and checking our blind spots. I've been writing a bunch of love songs to friends and this one is the intersection of 'I fed up' and 'they fed up.' Like how do we proceed when we realize that neither of us are perfect? I used to wanna be perfect in every relationship. I'm learning how to be myself but not give up. Flawed but present."

Medium Build shares this of the song's music video:

"I wanted to make a video that highlighted a place I love in Anchorage. This song is about taking an old friend out for drinks to make up. I think safety comes with trust and time. People and places aren't static. So the bar in the video is a character. A living breathing flawed thing. Just like me and my friendships. Club Paris is one of the legendary places of anchorage. Deserving of being honored, remembered and loved."

Medium Build is set to release more music this year and head back on the road this September supporting Briston Maroney on his 'All Aboard Tour.'

Nick Carpenter wants honesty, even when it's uncomfortable. Under the moniker Medium Build, Carpenter finds levity in the rough edges and complications, crafting slice-of-life songs about growing up and messing up. "The worst thing a song can do is not make me feel," Carpenter says. "I want a song to tell me too much."

After growing out of his church upbringing of mission trips and "sad Jesus songs," Carpenter found himself in Anchorage, Alaska, where Medium Build began to take its full form. A songwriter first, Carpenter finds inspiration in storytellers like Billy Joel and Randy Newman, combining narrative lyrics with an R&B-tinged, guitar-driven production style: His first single of 2022, "comeonback," finds Carpenter pleading for another chance with his full chest, cutting deep into a memory with brutal honesty.

Medium Build is an amalgamation of genres and influences with Carpenter at its core, approaching life and music with humor, empathy and casual absurdity.

TOUR DATES

*with Briston Maroney

Sep 6, 2022: Neighborhood Theater - Charlotte, NC*

Sep 8, 2022: Georgia Theater - Athens, GA*

Sep 12, 2022: Cat's Cradle - Raleigh, NC*

Sep 14, 2022: Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA*

Sep 16, 2022: Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH*

Sep 17, 2022: Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA*

Sep 19, 2022: Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI*

Sep 20, 2022: Phoenix Concert Hall - Toronto, ON*

Sep 24, 2022: Headliner's Music Hall - Louisville, KY*