McKinley Dixon Debuts Album Title Track 'Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? (Ft. Ms. Jaylin Brown)'

It's the title track for his upcoming full-length debut on City Slang Records, out June 2.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Critically acclaimed Chicago-based rapper McKinley Dixon unveils "Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? (ft Ms. Jaylin Brown)," the title track for his upcoming full-length debut on City Slang Records, out June 2. It debuts alongside a poignant music video.

"Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?" (ft Ms. Jaylin Brown) ushers in summer and his upcoming record, serving as the final taste of the project before its release. A full choir hymns the title before McKinley kicks off the track spitting, "keep my braids, braids for the summer. I'm less likely to falter."

The accompanying music video aims to capture the full range of human experience while paying homage to Carrie Mae Weems' Kitchen Table sessions. Each frame within the video - whether a family sitting down at a table for portraits or a lively gathering - imbues a sense of community and belonging that McKinley hopes to share through song.

His upcoming 10-track album, Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? unspools as a powerful pastiche of sound and emotion. The title pays homage to Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison's immortal trilogy of novels who McKinley has previously referred to as "the greatest rapper ever." As such, he continues her tradition of intense introspection and uplifting escapism with a sobering perspective on the modern American experience.

In a similar fashion, he delivers deliberate and dynamic lyricism befitting of her creative cadence. Rounding out the vision, the LP also boasts guest appearances from poet and writer Hanif Abdurraqib, Teller Bank$, Alfred., Ghais Guevara, Anjimile, Seline Haze, and more. See the full Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? tracklisting below.

He previously paved the way for the upcoming album with singles "Sun, I Rise" feat. Angélica Garcia, "Tyler, Forever," and "Run, Run, Run." Hypebeast cited "Tyler, Forever" among its "Best New Tracks" and attested, "the promising young talent flexes his vocals over layers of jazz instrumentals, blending grittiness, melancholy and appreciation in a single honoring his late friend Tyler." CLASH christened it as "beautifully stark" and noted,"'Tyler, Forever' fuses club sounds with adventurous jazz elements, while lyrically he's exploring trauma, grief, and attempting to move forwards."

In addition to music videos for his singles McKinley released what he dubbed, a "Kitchen Table session" for each of his previous tracks. Inspired by Carrie Mae Weems' seminal photo collection, The Kitchen Tables Series - a collection known for exploring the self in collective experiences at a kitchen table and a landmark in Black representation in American fine art. The performances showcased raw and immediate energy and McKinley's maestro performance style.

Following on the heels of successful SXSW showcase sets and supporting dates with GRAMMY-nominated supergroup Tank And The Bangas, McKinley plays headlining dates in major European cities including Brighton, London, and Paris before performing at CitySlang33 - a show to celebrate the label's 33rd-anniversary on June 16 in Berlin.

He also adds additional fall US dates in Chicago, Brooklyn, and closes off his tour with a special stop in his old stomping grounds at Gallery 5 in Richmond, VA on September 15. Most recently, McKinley was added to the Pitchfork Music Festival London lineup; he will perform at EartH Hall on November 9. All tickets may be purchased HERE. See below for full routing:

More to come from McKinley Dixon in 2023. Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/11 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape @ One Church

5/12 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

5/13 - 2023 Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape @ Patterns Up (City Slang Showcase)

6/7 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East (In-store)

6/12 - Paris, FR @ Le Hasard Ludique

6/15 - Berlin, DE @ HHV (In-store)

6/16 - Berlin, DE @ CS33 Anniversary Festival // Festsaal Kreuzberg

9/9 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

9/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

9/15 - Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

11/9 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London at EartH Hall

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine



