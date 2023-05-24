Mayor's House Release New Single 'Emma'

The single was released alongside a new music video.

Alt-rock band Mayor’s House — the New York-based project of Emily Morris (guitar/vocals), Eli Meyers (drums/guitar/bass), Jeffrey Allen (bass/ukulele) and Chris St. Pierre (guitar) — present their new single/video “Emma."

The new single seamlessly fuses Morris’ heartfelt storytelling with tender harmonies, lush guitar lines, and driving percussion. The genesis of the song was inspired by a young woman named Emma who the band met at a music festival last summer. While hanging out, she opened up to Morris about her experience being a gay woman in a conservative Canadian town, which really struck a chord with Morris as a queer woman herself. 

“Emma’s openness really moved me and when I got home from the festival, I knew I had to write about us meeting,” says Morris. “The song is her story intertwined with a little bit with my own. It’s about the immediate bond that queer people have and our mutual understanding and respect for each other. This is the first song I’ve written that really is a gay song — I mean all of my songs are gay songs because that’s part of who I am, but this was the first song I’d written that really openly addressed that part of myself and it was important for me to do that.”

Mayor’s House is the project of lifelong friends who first began playing music together in high school. All multi-instrumentalists, the group is uniquely capable of switching from electric guitars and drums to ukeleles, harmonicas, cajóns, and trumpets, giving them the ability to try just about any instrumental combo. They made their official debut earlier this year with their first single, “Poetry.” 

Watch the new music video here:




