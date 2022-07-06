Mayday Parade Share New Single 'Thunder'

Alternative mainstay Mayday Parade have shared their new energetic single "Thunder," ahead of kicking off touring festival Sad Summer this Friday. The track, produced by multi-Platinum music producers Zack Odom & Kenneth Mount, is an outtake from the band's 2021 studio album What It Means To Fall Apart.

"'Thunder' is a song I wrote about being in a long-term relationship, feeling like at times the fire is gone but that it's still worth holding onto," shares guitarist Brooks Betts. "Don't give up! All relationships are tough but the good ones are worth it."

Mayday Parade will take their high-energy shows on the road throughout the rest of the year with the touring festival Sad Summer in the US this summer, and all three dates of this fall's When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. For more information, visit here.

Listen to the new single here:

MAYDAY PARADE TOUR DATES

Sad Summer Fest 2022

w/ Waterparks, Neck Deep, + more

July 8 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park @ Cal Expo

July 9 - Anaheim, CA - The Lot @ City National Grove

July 12 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's (Outside)

July 13 - Houston, TX - The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

July 15 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

July 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

July 20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

July 22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17

July 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

July 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

July 26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors

July 27 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion @ OVATION

July 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

August 2 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica

August 3 - Lewiston, NY - ArtPark Amphitheater

August 5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave



Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

The band's seventh studio album What It Means To Fall Apart saw Mayday Parade reunite with longtime producers/collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount. The record follows 2018's Sunnyland which has accrued 82+ MILLION streams and took the band to five continents. Since debuting with 2007's certified GOLD album, A Lesson in Romantics, the band has sold over 1.7 MILLION albums in the US alone, steadily amassing their worldwide following.

Mayday Parade is Derek Sanders (vocals/piano/guitar), Alex Garcia (guitar), Brooks Betts (guitar), Jeremy Lenzo (bass), and Jake Bundrick (vocals/drums).