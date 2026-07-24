Maya de Vitry Releases Fifth Album 'All My Faith' on Mad Maker Studio Label

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Maya de Vitry has released ALL MY FAITH, her fifth full-length album, on July 24 through her own Mad Maker Studio label. The 10-track record, which de Vitry self-produced, was recorded and mixed by five-time Grammy Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan and draws on alt-country and indie-folk influences. All songs on the album were written by de Vitry over the past year, and the sessions were conducted without digital edits, with de Vitry opting to capture live performances as played by her collaborators. The Nashville-based artist, originally from Lancaster, PA, has described the record as centered on themes of human connection, care, and the relationship between people and the natural world. ALL MY FAITH is available on CD, vinyl, and digitally.

Photo Credit: Maya de Vitry. Photo by Ethan Jodziewicz

A profound connection to nature runs throughout the record — not as a passing metaphor, but as an elemental and transformative force shaping both her voice as a songwriter and her orientation as an artist. At its heart, the album reflects on the ways human beings choose to care for one another in myriad forms and on the generative healing and wisdom that emerge from our relationships — with each other and with the natural world.

Originally from the green rolling hills of Lancaster, PA, de Vitry is a Nashville-based artist whose music blurs the lines of folk, indie rock, and Americana. With a voice that glides effortlessly between tenderness and strength, her performances radiate with presence, spontaneity, and soul.

ALL MY FAITH's 10 original songs were all written by Maya over the last year. Forgoing the technology often used to 'perfect' studio recordings, de Vitry chose instead to fully trust the moment-to-moment musical conversations and choices of the players and singers gathered around her. 'When the band realized that I was planning to do no edits whatsoever on these tracks, the level of commitment from everyone just soared. It was a really exciting atmosphere in the studio,' de Vitry recalls.

Maya sings and plays acoustic guitar on the entire album, and she enlisted Spencer Cullum and Ethan Ballinger (both members of Miranda Lambert's touring band) for pedal steel and guitar, alongside Jo Schornikow (of alt-country/indie band Phosphorescent) on keys. They are joined by frequent members of de Vitry's live band: Ethan Jodziewicz on bass, Dominic Billett on drums, and Shelby Means and Joel Timmons on harmony vocals. The band's playing is responsive, uninhibited, and emotionally spot on. True to de Vitry's vision, everything that you hear on this record was captured in real time and recorded over three days at The Tractor Shed in Goodlettsville, TN, from November 23 to 25, 2025.

Throughout the recording process, the band embraced Maya's concept of it being a completely live performance with no edits; the band's rhythmic trust is palpable.

From canyons to kitchens, to cold lakes to highway truck stops, the songs form a vibrant collage of joy, sorrow, and gut-wrenching honesty. Whether spinning an inspirational tale about hungover bachelorettes at the Nashville airport or exploring the prison of our own adaptations, de Vitry brings a grounded confidence and quiet charisma rooted in her belief in the power of song to change us.

ALL MY FAITH — Track Listing

1. All My Faith (4:40)

2. Coin in Your Soul (4:22)

3. Bachelorette Lessons (3:51)

4. Occasional Oranges (3:45)

5. Adaptation (3:55)

6. Nobody Else (4:29)

7. Confidence of the Sun (3:46)

8. Traveller (4:04)

9. Cold Lake, Good Snacks (4:06)

10. No Time to Rush (4:22)

ALL MY FAITH is available to order at Bandcamp: https://mayadevitry.bandcamp.com/album/all-my-faith

De Vitry, who works across folk, indie rock, and Americana, recorded ALL MY FAITH with a group of close collaborators and has noted that the decision to forgo post-session editing raised the level of commitment from everyone involved in the sessions.



Photo Credit: Maya de Vitry. Photo by Ethan Jodziewicz

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