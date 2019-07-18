Matt Doran Releases First Full Album 'Can You Hear Me'

Matt Doran is a seventeen-year-old Canadian artist, who's fan base has exploded after a few small releases on YouTube, Spotify, and CD Baby. The popular singer/ song writer/ producer's first full album "Can You Hear Me" is now available for pre-order on iTunes and officially drops July 26th on all platforms.

The versatile artist, comfortable in both alternative rock and pop worlds, continues to push boundaries with "Can You Hear Me". Doran is humbled by the comparison to Imagine Dragons, Panic! At the Disco and Twenty-One Pilots and takes nothing for granted when it comes to his success. The artist takes all aspects of his career seriously and works diligently developing them. To have a seat at music's table, you have to earn it.

Doran's songwriting skills are also being noticed in the industry. Famed Gold Record, Socan #1 Awarded producer Murray Daigle took the rising artist under his wing, teaching him the ropes of recording, mixing, and producing his own music. The two co-produced "Can You Hear Me."

The album touches on a range of genres from the dark gothic ballad of "Chemicals", the upbeat nightclub track "S&1WC" to the clean, pop vibe of the title track "Can You Hear Me". "Can You Hear Me" proves that Doran is ready and able to stand on his own. His influences are vast and he has the talent to back it up. Matt Doran is unstoppable.





