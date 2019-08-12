Martina McBride Announces the Ninth Season Of THE JOY OF CHRISTMAS TOUR

One of Country music's most powerful voices, Martina McBride, will hit the road again this holiday season for the ninth season of The Joy of Christmas Tour, an evening of musical whimsy that will warm audiences' hearts as they head into this magical time of year. McBride delivers stirringly jubilant renditions of timeless holiday classics we all know and love.



"This show is so much fun to do," says McBride. She continues, "We have everything from classic hymns like 'O Holy Night' to fun, big band swing classics like 'Winter Wonderland' and 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town.' It's all a very visual, the songs are well-loved, and you leave with a warm feeling. I love to think of entire families, from grandparents to grandchildren, enjoying The Joy Of Christmas. It's really a show for the whole family."



McBride has previously released two holiday albums, her multiplatinum "White Christmas," and most recently "It's The Holiday Season." Each album showcases McBride's versatility on traditional hymnal tracks, as well as the familiar feel-good songs that immediately puts everyone in the holiday spirit.

Tour Dates:



11/29/19 Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Theatre

11/30/19 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget

12/1/19 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

12/3/19* Tyler, TX R. Down Cowan Fine & Performing Arts Center

12/5/19** Green Bay, WI Resch Center

12/7/19** Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

12/6/19 Springfield, IL Sangamon Auditorium

12/12/19 Wallingford, CT Oakdale Theatre

12/13/19 Philadelphia, PA The Met

12/14/19 Boston, MA Lowell Memorial Auditorium

12/15/19 Newark, NJ Union County PAC

12/19/19 East Lansing, MI Wharton Center

12/20/19* Chicago, IL Rialto Square Theatre

12/21/19* St. Louis, MO Lindenwood University



*on sale now

**on sale 8/23





Related Articles View More Music Stories