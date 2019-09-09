Martin Kohlstedt Announces UK and Ireland Tour

This fall, Martin Kohlstedt will be taking his acclaimed album "Ströme", out via Warner Classics, on tour through four famed cities in the UK and Ireland. A collaboration between the German composer and pianist and the renowned Gewandhaus Choir Leipzig, the album is made of Kohlstedt's signature modular compositions - not 'works' as such, but rather compendiums of interconnecting musical ideas.

For this tour through Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and London Kohlstedt will be bringing Ströme to stage as a solo performance, but still taking with him the sound of the Gewandhaus Choir. The recorded choir was cut into samples, layers, and modules to be combined and mixed live on stage by Martin, making every performance a unique and exclusive event. Employing his feisty intuition with electronics and improvisational piano playing, Martin breaks down barriers between new and old music-making.

Following success on the stages of some of Germany's most famed venues, Ströme will be brought to a variety of locations in the British Isles, from the famed London stage at the Courtyard Theatre, to the intimate Blue Arrow Jazz Club in Glasgow. Kohlstedt will also be playing in churches in Manchester and Dublin, environments sure to amplify the album's quasi-mystical qualities with its loops and melodies of ceremonial grandeur.

UK AND IRELAND TOUR DATES:

25 OCTOBER 2019 MANCHESTER (UK) - St. Michael's Church

26 OCTOBER 2019 GLASGOW (UK) - The Blue Arrow

27 OCTOBER 2019 DUBLIN (IRL) - Dublin Unitarian Church

29 OCTOBER 2019 LONDON (UK) - Courtyard Theatre





