Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & More

The full album will be available on streaming platforms Dec. 8.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Marianne Faithfull Tribute Album to Feature Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Peaches, Shirley Manson & More

In The Q Records, along with the Women of Rock Oral History Project proudly announce the release of a new benefit album, The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull featuring 19 cover songs from artists including Shirley Manson, Peaches, Lydia Lunch, Tanya Donelly, Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Bush Tetras, Donita Sparks and more!

The full album will be available on streaming platforms Dec. 8 and special edition vinyl variants can be pre-ordered now via IN THE Q RECORDS and BANDBOX. The double LP features original artwork by Jill Emery (Hole, Mazzy Star).

The Faithful is a massive love letter to Marianne Faithfull. Everyone involved with this tribute album has graciously and enthusiastically donated their talent, time, and energy so that all profits can go directly to assist Marianne as she recovers from Long COVID.

The first single from the album, featuring Tanya Donelly & the Parkington Sisters taking on "This Little Bird" is streaming below.

"Marianne's voice has always been one of my favorite instruments, from childhood through today, and her music and spirit have been life-long inspirations. I wanted to cover “This Little Bird” for its fragile and beautiful musical arrangement and melody, and the bittersweet story the lyrics tell. A total honor to get to sing and play this lullaby, and the Parkington Sisters elevate with their vocal and string magic. We're so grateful to be able to pay tribute to this amazing singer/songwriter and woman." -Tanya Donelly

"I published a book, that was more of a love letter, about Marianne Faithfull in 2021. The depth of my gratitude and devotion can be found in that 40,000 word document, but that was before I got to know the woman behind the icon--or 'the muse', as the boys say. Marianne is funny, smart, intensely creative, an avid reader, and a normal human being who has been through some s--haven't we all?

To me, the fact that Marianne is a regular-ass person who has struggled, overcome addiction, health problems, has experienced love and loss, and continued to amass a musical catalogue as expansive as hers is a testament to her genius. When she lost her voice after contracting Covid, she recorded a spoken word poetry album with Warren Ellis (She Walks in Beauty).

The thing about being an icon or a muse is that it doesn't pay the bills--even if you have over 50 records under your belt. Even if you were the It Girl of the swinging sixties. Even if you're Marianne Faithfull. Marianne built a career as a counter-cultural artist, exploring a multitude of genres and styles.

She's worked with countless collaborators, musicians, and producers. As a result, her catalog, and career, can't be easily categorized which basically means she never had a chance of reaching the kind of widespread commercial recognition she deserved. My hope with this record is that Marianne sees how loved, respected, and appreciated she is by her successors.

I hope that these versions of her songs introduce a new audience to Marianne Faithfull and inspire them to buy her records. I hope that Marianne Faithfull gets the respect she deserves; preferably in this lifetime." - Tanya Pearson, Founder, Women Of Rock Oral History Project

Track List:

Disc One – Side A

Tracy Bonham – "As Tears Go By"
Tanya Donelly & the Parkington Sisters – "This Little Bird"
Josie Cotton – "Summer Nights"
Sylvia Black – "Sister Morphine"
Cat Power & Iggy Pop – "Working Class Hero"

Disc One – Side B

Shirley Manson & Peaches – "Why D'Ya Do It"
Pom Poms – "Brain Drain"
Bush Tetras - "Guilt"
Joan As Policewoman – "Broken English"
Tammy Faye Starlite & Barry Reynolds – "The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan"

Disc Two – Side C

Honeychild Coleman – "Over Here (No Time For Justice)"
Adele Bertei – "Times Square"
Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos – "Strange Weather"
Lydia Lunch – "Love, Life, and Money"
Cynthia Ross (the B Girls) & Tim Bovaconti – "Vagabond Ways"

Disc Two – Side D

Donita Sparks – "Sliding Through Life on Charm"
Miss Guy – "Sex With Strangers"
FaithNYC – "Kissin' Time"
Feminine Aggression – "Before The Poison"



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem Gold On My Lip Photo
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'

Playy is a songwriter and artist who has long been recognized for his talent in creating hits for other artists. He co-wrote and was featured on Ludacris and Nicki Minaj’s hit song “My Chick Bad”. Now he has a video for Gold On My Lip, his newest party anthem.  

2
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS Photo
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS

Backed by his band the Allegheny High, Godwin performed three standouts from his Big Loud Records debut Family Ties – the album's title track, lead single “All Again” and a raucous, nearly five-minute take on “Another Leaf” which found Godwin and the Allegheny High giving viewers a taste of their high energy live show.

3
Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records Set Release Photo
Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records Set Release

Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records collaborate on a holiday jazz mix CD and painting project. The CD features 18 rare cuts from a host of players like Junior Mance, Nat Adderley, Gene Bertoncini, Lillette Jenkins, Jay McShann, Steve Allen, Frank Wess, Dorothy Donegan, 32BB Voice of the Art Bill Charlap, and others.

4
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall to Launch Big Loud Texas Photo
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall to Launch Big Loud Texas

Longtime friends and creative allies, Lambert and Randall notably collaborated on 2021's GRAMMY-nominated The Marfa Tapes, a raw and intimate recording together with Jack Ingram, with Randall also serving as a producer alongside Lambert and Luke Dick on her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Palomino.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON