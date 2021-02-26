Maren Morris Leads Nominees at 2021 ACM Awards With Six Nominations

Maren Morris leads this year's ACM Awards nominations, tied for most with six: Female Artist of the Year, which she took home at last year's awards; Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as writer and performer) for her record-breaking, triple-Platinum smash hit "The Bones;" Group of the Year with The Highwomen; and Video of the Year for "Better Than We Found It," on which Maren partnered with emerging director Gabby Woodland-for whom this is the first nomination.

In addition, "The Bones"-taken from her massively acclaimed 2019 album GIRL-is nominated for Best Country Song at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The song dominated 2020, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 19 consecutive weeks and was the first solo female multi-week #1 at country radio since 2012. Maren also won Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, plus Female Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. GIRL shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman and was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards, where Maren was the most nominated artist.

The Grammy winner kicked off 2021 with a performance of her protest song in support of Black Lives Matter "Better Than We Found It" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" as well as collaborations with her husband, the Nashville breakout star Ryan Hurd on "Chasing After You" and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist JP Saxe on "Line By Line."

Photo Credit: Alex Ferrari