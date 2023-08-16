Mantra of the Cosmos Release New Single 'X (Wot You Sayin?)'

The band road tested the track earlier this summer at their debut official performance headlining Glastonbury’s Glade Stage.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Mantra of the Cosmos Release New Single 'X (Wot You Sayin?)'

Mantra of The Cosmos, the new group comprising some of the most influential British artists of the last 30 years, have collided once again to bring you their second musical offering in new single ‘X (Wot You Sayin?)’, out now via BMG.

The band road tested the track earlier this summer at their debut official performance headlining Glastonbury’s Glade Stage.

Made up of Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis), Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride), Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape) and latest members Brix Smith of The Fall and Sharna Starkey of SSHH, who joined the band for their Glastonbury show, Mantra Of The Cosmos is more supernova than supergroup, but it’s a musical marriage that works. Their first single, ‘Gorilla Guerilla,’ was unveiled in June to much fanfare from fans and tastemakers across the world.

Inspired by Shaun’s schoolboy nickname “X”, ‘X (Wot You Sayin?)’ was co-written by Shaun and Andy with Zak bringing it all together on production. It builds steadily through spaced out sonics, a wonky drum beat and Shaun’s trademark enigmatic lyrics, bursting out into a chorus complete with triumphant horns and psychedelic guitar.

Describing the track, Zak says: “it’s a brilliant allegorical lyric by Britain’s Bob Dylan & velvety underground drone from Andy Bell.”

Speaking on the project, Andy says: “It’s a pleasure to be part of Mantra of the Cosmos. Four like-minded souls who get off on the same music,” whilst Shaun adds: “It’s a fing blast mate!! It’s great when we’re not all irate.”

Mantra of The Cosmos is the brainchild of Zak Starkey; a rare case of a musical youth transcending his fabled father to carve out his own space.

Not content to be the hotshot drummer providing the rhythmic pulse for Oasis and The Who, he’s also deeply immersed in reggae through his Trojan Jamaica label, which saw him and his wife Sharna “Sshh” Starkey (who also co-wrote and co-produced the new music alongside Zak) scoop a Grammy for their production work on Toots and The Maytals’ final album Got To Be Tough.

This newly assembled group are here to shake up the foundations of modern pop music; a dubby, electronic, 21st century Hawkwind of a band destined to be experienced through epic live performances.

First on Zak’s hitlist was acerbic Salford poet laureate of the dispossessed and beloved ringleader of the most unlikely group of ruffians to ram raid the Top30, Happy Mondays’ frontman Shaun Ryder; joined of course by long term bandmate and vibemaster general Bez with his trademark maracas, rhythm and grooves. He then called on former Oasis bandmate and Ride frontman Andy Bell, who brings a heavy slice of hypnotic musicality on the guitar, joining Zak, Sshh and Shaun on the writing credits.

Having caught the band’s first ever raucous performance at London’s The Box, The Fall bassist Brix Smith was hooked and couldn’t resist bringing her bass guitar to Worthy Farm alongside Sshh on backing vocals, vibes & harmonica. The result is this leering, lurching and surprisingly deft pop music with a swing of its own that is at once joyful, playful and triumphant, all with its own innate eccentric vision. It’s a weird yet wonderful alchemy that has maverick pedigree stamped all over it.

Cooked up in a remote studio littered with pop culture reference points pinned to the wall, Mantra of the Cosmos are the hum of the universe and the pulsating perfect musical pathway to the beyond…

Watch the new music video here:




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on Play With Fire Photo
Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'

She has collaborated with fellow tastemakers in the pop genre like Cavetown, Lovelytheband, MisterWives, Chloe Moriondo, and Will Joseph Cook. In May, Tessa wrapped a 24-date tour supporting half•alive, and she is featured on the band's live recording of 'Never Been Better,' shared earlier this month.

2
Paradime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single Wolf Greys Photo
Paradime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys'

Paradime connects with fellow Detroit natives Apollo Brown, Marv Won, and Ty Farris for his grimy new single “Wolf Greys.” With an all-star cast of Detroit artists, “Wolf Greys” is a hard-hitting track that sees Paradime, Marv Won, and Ty Farris go showcase their skilled rapping ability over Apollo Brown’s expert production.

3
Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single Crash Photo
Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'

The song is fittingly clubby, driven by a shuffling downtempo groove that supports warm synth pads and wiry leads. Where the band’s previous single, “New York,” was energetic and flashy, “Crash” is more reflective and nuanced. It highlights the stylistic range that underlines Sextile’s new album Push. Listen to the single now!

4
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single Empire Photo
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'

Los Angeles psych-punk quartet Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared new track “Empire” alongside an official video. The final preview from the upcoming record, “Empire” kicks off the album with seven minutes of pure energy and apocalyptically intense lyrics. The accompanying video perfectly captures the track’s riff-laden psychedelic mayhem.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'Tessa Violet and Frances Forever Team Up on 'Play With Fire'
Paradime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys' Featuring Marv Won and Ty FarrisParadime Drops Apollo Brown-Produced Single 'Wolf Greys' Featuring Marv Won and Ty Farris
Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'Sextile Shares Dreamy New Single 'Crash'
Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
MOULIN ROUGE!