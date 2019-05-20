Mannequin Pussy Share 'Who You Are' Lyric Video

Indie punk band Mannequin Pussy have shared a new song "Who You Are" from their forthcoming album Patience, due June 21 on Epitaph. Marisa Dabice trades her signature scream for a softer vocal performance and a call for self-empowerment on "Who You Are."

?Watch the lyric video for "Who You Are" below!

The upcoming third full-length from Mannequin Pussy, Patience is an album fascinated with the physical experience of the body, its songs tracking the movements of mouths and hands and racing hearts, skin and spit and teeth and blood. Patience came to life at Studio 4 in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. In creating the album, Mannequin Pussy worked with producer/engineer Will Yip (Quicksand, The Menzingers), shaping an explosive sound that never overshadows the subtlety of their songwriting.

Founded in 2013, Mannequin Pussy is Marisa Dabice (vocals/guitar), Thanasi Paul (guitar), Bear Regisford (bass), and Kaleen Reading (drums). Mannequin Pussy has released two full-length albums, 2014's GP and 2016's Romantic on Tiny Engines.

TOUR DATES



8/17 The Camel Richmond, VA*

8/18 Masquerade Atlanta, GA*

8/19 The Mothlight Asheville, NC*

8/21 The End Nashville, TN*

8/22 Gasa Gasa New Orleans, LA*

8/23 Warehouse live Houston, TX*

8/24 Mohawk Austin, TX*

8/25 Three Links Dallas, TX*

8/27 Rebel Lounge Phoenix, AZ*

8/28 The Echo Los Angeles, CA*

8/30 Constellation Room Santa Ana, CA*

8/31 Bottom of the Hill San Francisco, CA*

9/2 Lola's Room Portland, OR^

9/3 Vera Project Seattle, WA^

9/4 Neurolux Boise, ID^

9/6 Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT^

9/7 Larimer Lounge Denver, CO^

9/9 Slowdown Omaha, NE^

9/10 7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN^

9/11 Schubas Chicago, IL^

9/12 Pike Room Pontiac, MI^

9/13 Mahall's Lakewood, OH^

9/14 The Baby G Toronto, ON%

9/15 Great Scott Boston, MA^

9/17 DC9 Washington, DC^

9/18 Rough Trade Brooklyn, NY^

9/19 PhilaMOCA Philadelphia, PA^



* w/ Empath & T-Rextasy

^ w/ Destroy Boys & Ellis

% w/ Destroy Boys





