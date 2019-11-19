Mandy Moore Will Play the Beacon Theatre in March

The Madison Square Garden Company and Outback Presents announced today that singer-songwriter Mandy Moore will perform at the Beacon Theatre on Tuesday, March 24 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22 at 10:00AM.

The tour comes after the announcement of Mandy Moore's highly anticipated return to music. Over the past several weeks, Moore has released two singles from her upcoming album, due out next year on Verve Forecast. The album marks Moore's first return to music in over a decade.

Her first single "When I Wasn't Watching" is a classic piece of California pop centered on her captivating vocals. NPR raved that "the song sways with Stevie Nicks energy" and The Atlantic described it as "...folkie rock pop, building on a lineage running from Fleetwood Mac to Haim." Her second single, "I'd Rather Lose," was released shortly after and embodies a bright vitality along with Moore's warm vocals that American Songwriter called "honest and deeply introspective."

An Emmy, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated actress, singer and songwriter, Mandy Moore first came to national attention with her platinum-selling 1999 debut album "So Real." She starred in the film adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's "A Walk to Remember" in 2002, winning an MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Female Performance. Since 2016, she's starred on the critically acclaimed NBC series "This Is Us," earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her role as matriarch Rebecca Pearson.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM on Friday, November 22 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box office on Saturday, November 23. Prices range from $39.50 to $99.50.





