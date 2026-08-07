Malie Donn Releases New Single HOLIDAY via VP Records

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Jamaican dancehall artist Malie Donn has released a new single titled HOLIDAY through VP Records. The track serves as the latest preview of his forthcoming debut studio album, THE GOLDEN CHILD, and offers a lighter, more carefree sound built around rhythm and hooks aimed at summer listening.

Serving as the latest preview of his forthcoming debut studio album, THE GOLDEN CHILD, due September 4, the track delivers a blend of melody, energy, and feel-good vibes just in time for the summer season. Built around rhythm and catchy hooks, 'Holiday' finds Malie Donn stepping into a lighter, more carefree space. The record celebrates taking time away from everyday pressures, embracing good company, and enjoying life's moments, while showcasing another side of the artist's evolving sound.

Known for balancing street anthems with melodic storytelling, Malie Donn continues to demonstrate his versatility on 'Holiday,' delivering a performance that is equally suited for parties, playlists, and summer celebrations across the Caribbean and beyond.

'Everybody deserves a break sometimes. 'Holiday' is about enjoying life, creating memories, and forgetting the stress, even if it's just for a moment. I wanted to make a song that people could feel good about wherever they are in the world,' says Malie Donn.

The release of 'Holiday' continues the rollout for The Golden Child, a 21-track debut studio album that showcases Malie Donn's range through contemporary dancehall, melodic records, and collaborations with Squash, Byron Messia, DJ Frass, Antuwang, Puppy (Rifle), Javo Donn, Rated R, and DRXGZ. The album will be available digitally and on LP vinyl when it arrives on September 4 via VP Records.

Malie Donn's latest release follows a slew of breakout singles including 'V6,' 'Cups Up,' 'Body Tea,' '7:00,' 'Van Cleef' and 'Dungeon,' each further cementing him as one of the leading voices behind dancehall's evolution. Blending melodic delivery, trap-influenced production, and the unmistakable pulse of Jamaican dancehall, he has steadily built a catalog that reflects both the genre's roots and its modern direction. Malie Donn continues to build momentum ahead of what is shaping up to be the biggest project of his career.

About Malie Donn

Malie Donn has quickly established himself as one of Jamaica's most exciting new dancehall artists. Since breaking through with the 2023 hit 'V6,' he has amassed millions of streams, earned major industry accolades, and built a loyal fanbase with his signature blend of melodic delivery, authentic storytelling, and high-energy performances. With sold-out shows and growing international recognition, Malie Donn continues to cement his place among dancehall's leading voices of the new generation.

About VP Records

VP Records is a global record label and distributor specializing in reggae, dancehall, and Caribbean music. With longstanding roots in Kingston Jamaica which started as a reggae label, the company was founded by Vincent Chin and Patricia Chin, whose Randy's Record Mart and Studio 17 helped shape the early recording landscape of Jamaican music.

Following the family's move to New York in the late 1970s, VP Records expanded its retail, distribution, and label operations, playing a central role in bringing Jamaican music to international audiences during the rise of dancehall and beyond. Today, as part of VP Music Group, the company spans recorded music, publishing, distribution, retail, and licensing, with operations across North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

VP's catalog bridges multiple eras of Caribbean music, including releases from Sean Paul, Shaggy, Beenie Man, Beres Hammond, and Spice, alongside a broad roster of contemporary artists. Its archive has expanded through the acquisition of Greensleeves Records and the launch of reissue imprint 17 North Parade, positioning the company among the largest holders of reggae and dancehall recordings worldwide. Making it a cornerstone label known for its global reach of reggae and dancehall music.

For more than four decades, VP Records continues to release new projects while maintaining one of the genre's most extensive catalogs.

THE GOLDEN CHILD, a 21-track debut studio album, is set to include collaborations with Squash, Byron Messia, DJ Frass, Antuwang, Puppy (Rifle), Javo Donn, Rated R and DRXGZ, and will be released digitally and on LP vinyl via VP Records. The single follows previous Malie Donn releases including V6, Cups Up, Body Tea, 7:00, Van Cleef and Dungeon.

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