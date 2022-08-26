Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'

Producer, songwriter, and artist Malibu Babie - who co-produced Nicki Minaj's current Billboard Hot 100 #1 single "Super Freaky Girl" as well as Megan Thee Stallion's "Her" - is stepping out with music of her own, with her sugary sweet yet sly voice, hard-hitting hip-hop beats, and a playful wit that shines through her memeable lyrics. Malibu Babie's new single "GOODTIME" is a laid-back, hypnotic party anthem that delivers the idea that "girls just want to have fun" in Malibu Babie's signature style.

"It's a bad bitch party anthem! The point of this song is simple: girls, and people in general, no matter who they are, where they're from, or what their background is, all have one thing in common: we all wanna have a good time! At the end of the day, we're all humans on this planet trying to find some joy," says Malibu Babie.

As she realizes her dream of working with artists she idolizes like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, she is gearing up to release more of her own music. "GOODTIME" follows the release of her recent singles "Barbiegurl" which went viral on TikTok and Instagram for reimagining the original Aqua record with trap beats and heavy 808s, and the flirty "Emojis" which uses iPhone haptics as integral musical elements in the beats.

The dichotomy of her hip-hop sensibilities and pop aura earned her the nickname "Beat Barbie" in the studio, as she continuously shattered expectations and earned respect as word of her production and songwriting talent spread. Malibu Babie is all about breaking out of the box, not just when it comes to music genres or societal expectations, but in her own personal journey as well, which has brought her down an unconventional path to hitmaking.

After excelling in academics and dance as a young girl, she went to college to study pre-law and even became All SEC Dancer of the Year, dancing in collegiate stadiums across the country. After taking on a college internship on Music Row for fun where she learned about music production, she realized that she had an innate understanding of beat-making. Recognizing her true passion for music, she "traded her diploma for a dream," as she says, and began carving out a lane all her own.

With a mission to share confidence, joy, and "bad bitch energy" through her music, Malibu Babie is proving herself to be a shining example of the importance of following your passion and hopes to inspire young girls to join the fields of music production, songwriting, mixing and engineering, where women are still very much underrepresented.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Joey James