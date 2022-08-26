Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'

Malibu Babie Releases New Single 'GOODTIME'

The new track is now available on streaming platforms.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 26, 2022  

Producer, songwriter, and artist Malibu Babie - who co-produced Nicki Minaj's current Billboard Hot 100 #1 single "Super Freaky Girl" as well as Megan Thee Stallion's "Her" - is stepping out with music of her own, with her sugary sweet yet sly voice, hard-hitting hip-hop beats, and a playful wit that shines through her memeable lyrics. Malibu Babie's new single "GOODTIME" is a laid-back, hypnotic party anthem that delivers the idea that "girls just want to have fun" in Malibu Babie's signature style.

"It's a bad bitch party anthem! The point of this song is simple: girls, and people in general, no matter who they are, where they're from, or what their background is, all have one thing in common: we all wanna have a good time! At the end of the day, we're all humans on this planet trying to find some joy," says Malibu Babie.

As she realizes her dream of working with artists she idolizes like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, she is gearing up to release more of her own music. "GOODTIME" follows the release of her recent singles "Barbiegurl" which went viral on TikTok and Instagram for reimagining the original Aqua record with trap beats and heavy 808s, and the flirty "Emojis" which uses iPhone haptics as integral musical elements in the beats.

The dichotomy of her hip-hop sensibilities and pop aura earned her the nickname "Beat Barbie" in the studio, as she continuously shattered expectations and earned respect as word of her production and songwriting talent spread. Malibu Babie is all about breaking out of the box, not just when it comes to music genres or societal expectations, but in her own personal journey as well, which has brought her down an unconventional path to hitmaking.

After excelling in academics and dance as a young girl, she went to college to study pre-law and even became All SEC Dancer of the Year, dancing in collegiate stadiums across the country. After taking on a college internship on Music Row for fun where she learned about music production, she realized that she had an innate understanding of beat-making. Recognizing her true passion for music, she "traded her diploma for a dream," as she says, and began carving out a lane all her own.

With a mission to share confidence, joy, and "bad bitch energy" through her music, Malibu Babie is proving herself to be a shining example of the importance of following your passion and hopes to inspire young girls to join the fields of music production, songwriting, mixing and engineering, where women are still very much underrepresented.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Joey James




From This Author - Michael Major


Eyedress Release New Album 'FULL TIME LOVER'Eyedress Release New Album 'FULL TIME LOVER'
August 26, 2022

FULL TIME LOVER, the new album from Manila-born, Los Angeles-based rising star Eyedress, is out now via Lex Records. Also, the Vanna Youngstein (Euphoria, Carly Rae Jepsen)-directed video for the album’s title track, “FULL TIME LOVER,” debuts, which finds Eyedress proposing to his partner in real life.
Regina Spektor Drops 20th Anniversary '11:11' Box Set & 'Papa's Bootlegs'Regina Spektor Drops 20th Anniversary '11:11' Box Set & 'Papa's Bootlegs'
August 26, 2022

The box set includes a remastered vinyl edition of 11:11, 2xLP collection of live performances entitled Papa's Bootlegs including never before heard or released songs from the 11:11 era—recorded by Regina's father—a full color lyric booklet with liner notes, reproductions of original fliers, art, doodles and photos.
Kay Nambiar Shares Debut Single 'Speaking In Tongues'Kay Nambiar Shares Debut Single 'Speaking In Tongues'
August 26, 2022

Multifaceted singer/songwriter Kay Nambiar has released his debut single, “Speaking In Tongues.” The track is accompanied by a chilling and foreboding short film directed by Dutch filmmaker Sam de Jong (VICE Studio’s Goldie, Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs) which follows the main character’s descent into delirium.
Map.ache Unveil New Single 'IZA'Map.ache Unveil New Single 'IZA'
August 26, 2022

A hypnotic deep house cut, ‘IZA’ pairs melancholic synths with plaintive vocals for a sound synonymous with the revered Giegling collective, the group of German producers and DJs best known for a string of underground hits including Map.ache’s ‘Where Do We Go From Here’. ‘IZA’ will feature on a forthcoming vinyl-first EP from Giegling.
SunDub Releases New Single 'Jump & Dance' feat. Lutan FyahSunDub Releases New Single 'Jump & Dance' feat. Lutan Fyah
August 26, 2022

SunDub, the Brooklyn-based five piece who expertly mixes classic reggae with elements of soul and blues, is back with a new single, “Jump and Dance.' This danceable, grooving tune, featuring guest vocals by Jamaican superstar Lutan Fyah, is a perfect introduction to SunDub’s lush sound and the next phase they are laying out with their new album.