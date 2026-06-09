Malcolm Todd Announces 2026 North American Tour Dates

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Malcolm Todd is embarking on a 2026 North American tour in support of his new album Do That Again, out now via Columbia Records. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off September 2nd in Irving, TX, and will bring Todd across North America, including New York’s Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, The Anthem in Washington, DC, and more.

Tickets are currently available with an artist presale and additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Thursday, June 11 at 10am local time here.

Written in the blur after a year on the road, Do That Again sees Todd thread classic pop songwriting through a modern R&B lens. Currently streaming, all 13 tracks from the album are hitting the U.S. Spotify Chart this week as the project rises to #5 on the Apple Music Top 200 Albums Chart.

Tour Dates

8/1 – Montréal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts festival*

8/8 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival*

9/2 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/3 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

9/5 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

9/9 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

9/10 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

9/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

9/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

9/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

9/22 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

9/26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/28 – Toronto, ON @ History

10/1 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/3 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

10/4 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

10/6 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/11 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom =

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/18 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/19 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater =

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

*Festival Appearance

= Non Live Nation Date

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Live Nation

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