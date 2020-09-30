Major Lazer to Release Fourth Album 'Music Is The Weapon'

The album is out October 23.

Music Is The Weapon, the long-awaited fourth album from Major Lazer, is set for release October 23.

In addition, the band will play a series of socially distant, drive-in Major Lazer Sound System shows in Houston, Atlanta, Charlotte and more next month. Tickets for the drive-in tour go on sale October 2.

Furthermore, the band will debut Major Lazer: Year Negative One-a comic book drawn by longtime collaborator Ferry Gouw, creator of the original Major Lazer character, and written by acclaimed scribe Alex De Campi-early next year. Preorder the comic here and read a preview here.

Today, the Music Is The Weapon Spotify Enhanced album playlist launches, consisting of 50 tracks that inspired the album curated by Major Lazer-listen here.

Their first full-length since 2015, Music Is The Weapon will feature recently released tracks including "Oh My Gawd" with Mr Eazi featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo, "Lay Your Head On Me" featuring Marcus Mumford-which recently reached #1 on AAA and Dance radio charts and went top 10 at Alternative radio-Latin Grammy-nominated "Rave de Favela" with Anitta, MC Lan and BEAM, "Que Calor" featuring J Balvin and El Alfa-which was performed by Balvin at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Jennifer Lopez and topped charts worldwide-"Trigger" with Khalid, and "Can't Take It From Me" featuring Skip Marley. The official tracklisting featuring additional collaborations is forthcoming.

Major Lazer recently partnered with YouTube to debut a new docu-special, Chasing the Sound, that follows the group to Ghana and Nigeria-watch it here. In addition, the 2016 documentary film "Give Me Future" chronicling Major Lazer's historic, 400,000 person concert in downtown Havana, Cuba is available on YouTube for the first time ever-watch it here.

Major Lazer is the global dance trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Named for the group's fictional figurehead, a one-armed Jamaican Zombie War commando, Major Lazer's mission is to free the universe with music. The band has released three acclaimed albums, 2009's Guns Don't Kill People...Lazers Do, 2013's Free The Universe and 2015's Peace Is The Mission, featuring "Lean On" with DJ Snake and MØ-one of the most successful songs of all time.

