Magnolia Park Share New Track Feat. Ethan Ross 'Do Or Die'

Orlando band Magnolia Park are known for their genre bending talents with hip-hop and heavy influences at the forefront of their production. Their love of experimentation knows no bounds, and today they share an aggressive new track in collaboration with rapper Ethan Ross titled "Do Or Die."

Featuring adrenaline pumping verses and a grandiose chorus, the band describes the track as a "hybrid version of phonk and rock that is an anthemic cry for the youth today." Listen below!

While Magnolia Park's music is at times lighthearted, the ethnically diverse act are also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring other kids like them to start bands as a form of creative expression.

Achieving milestones in their career with over 37 Million global catalog streams to date, 600k+ monthly Spotify listeners and 45 Million views on their viral Tik-Tok page, the band has been celebrated by outlets like Ones To Watch, Alt Press, Afropunk, MTV News, and BrooklynVegan, hailed by the latter as one of the "best bands bringing the mainstream pop punk revival sound back right now."

Since forming in Orlando, Florida, in 2019, the six-piece act have released an EP, mixtape and highly anticipated debut album, 'Baku's Revenge' last fall. After touring with everyone from Sum 41 to A Day To Remember to bring their unique brand of pop-punk to the masses, they are about to embark on a headlining tour kicking off on March 3 in Orlando, FL and ending on April 1 in Tampa, FL. With stops in Atlanta, NYC, Chicago and more, joining them are labelmates poptropicaslutz!, alongside Arrows In Action & First and Forever, tickets are available HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

MAGNOLIA PARK 'BAKU'S REVENGE' TOUR DATES

with poptropicaslutz!, Arrows In Action, and First and Forever

03.03 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

03.04 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly

03.05 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

03.07 - Charlotte, NC - The Basement East

03.10 - Richmond, VA - Amos' Southend

03.11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

03.12 - New York, NY- Gramercy Theater

03.14 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

03.16 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

03.17 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

03.18 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

03.19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

03.21 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

03.22 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

03.24 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

03.25 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

03.26 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

03.28 - Austin, TX - Parish

03.29 - Dallas, TX - Trees

04.01 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

10.21 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young 2023