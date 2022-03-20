Madison Margot Releases Romantic Country Single, 'All My Wishes'

Back with another confessional tale, LA born and Oxford based singer-songwriter Madison Margot lays bare her brand of autobiographical pop on the sweet, sugary new release "All My Wishes" - following up November's enchanting single "If We Fall". Watch the music video for "All My Wishes" here.

A dreamy blend of country, pop and folk produced by Nashville great Adam Wheeler (Scotty McCreery, Tenille Arts), the hazy front-porch vibes of "All My Wishes" brings a mellow twang whilst keeping understated, honest songwriting at its core. Inspired by her own romantic life, the solo penned single is a snapshot of the rush of feelings from falling deeper into a crush. Tackling distinctly universal experiences in a sincere way, Madison always keeps personal detail at the forefront of her music.

Accompanied by a completely self-directed music video, footage coated in a crackling sepia glow calls back to the nostalgic aesthetics of vintage country - complete with rhinestone cowboy boots. Warm toned vignettes perfectly blend sparkling disco moments filled with pink roses, with autumnal cottage-core vibes undoubtedly influenced by Madison's time in the English countryside. A story of wistful daydreaming, the video Madison has produced perfectly taps into the inner thoughts and feelings at the heart of the romantic single.

Madison made the following statement about "All My Wishes": "'All My Wishes' is a song about devotion. There is so much beauty in pining after a person; writing this song let me put that unsettled, restless feeling into words. Whether you're 10, 17, or 24, having a crush consumes you all the same. I remember the days of finding a shooting star in the sky and quickly making a wish for someone to be mine. Saying a prayer before bed and asking God to make him like me back. Closing my eyes before blowing out my birthday cake candles and seeing his face. This music video is a super fun and playful representation of those emotions and all those wishes!"

Having already worked with the likes of Kyle Shearer (Dua Lipa, Melanie Martinez) and Chris Jones (The Chainsmokers), Madison's back catalogue is quickly garnering big hitting names across multiple genres. Her creations have achieved critical acclaim, with November's "If We Fall" making an impact across international press in the UK, US and Australia alongside a premiere by Wonderland Magazine. Organically amassing over 150K streams for her 2020 debut project The Chronicles of Lovers, Madison is poised as a promising pop prospect, next set to perform as one of the hottest emerging artists on Hollywood Boulevard for Breaking Sound LA on April 5th.

There's no question that Madison's ability to capture universal emotions in her fairytale lyricism marks her as a captivating artist on the rise. Stylistic and sincere, she delivers once again in this crossover country track - and with more releases to come in 2022, Madison Margot is unmistakably a name to watch.

