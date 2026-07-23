MYND READER to Perform at Lucinda's in an Upcoming Show

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MYND READER is set to perform at Lucinda's on Tuesday, August 18.

Doors open at 6pm, with the performance beginning at 6:30pm, followed by a free bar.

The show will offer a chance to preview the band's new EP, Sunday Drive, due October 16, 2026 — a soulful acoustic offering steeped in '70s-inspired rock, blues, and roots music, anchored by soaring melodies and powerhouse vocals.

The EP marks a rare event: legendary mixing engineer Michael Brauer (The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, My Morning Jacket) coming out of production retirement to produce and mix the project. It also features drummer and band leader Brian Sachs, whose remarkable second-act story fuels every song. Sachs's near-miss at success with 1990s New York band the Authority, followed by decades away from music, gives the songs their weight. Sachs rediscovered his creative calling decades later, proving it's never too late for the redemption of rock & roll.

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