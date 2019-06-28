MORGXN Announced for Pride London, Shares 'A New Way' video

Nashville-born, now LA-based, queer artist morgxn has released the official video for his single 'A New Way'. The video which premiered at GLAAD.org was directed by Matt Delisi and features LGBTQ+ community members Melissa Befierce, Lori Queen, Sonique, Gracie Cartier, Jeffrey Bertollini, Amber Romero and more.

Watch the video below!



The release of 'A New Way' kicks off what will be a busy summer for morgxn. First up, this year's Pride in London taking place in the iconic Trafalgar Square on Saturday July 6thwhere morgxn will perform alongside Billy Porter, Becky Hill, Saara Aalto and Heather Peace. Following that, morgxn will make his Good Morning America debut on July 16thperforming 'A New Way' for the first time on national TV.



Additionally, following successful runs with Robert DeLong and A R I Z O N A this year, morgxn just announced his first US headlining tour, which kicks off September 9th in Salt Lake City, and wraps in Chicago on October 10th. General Public tickets go on sale today, for more information please visit: www.morgxn.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories