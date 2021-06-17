MEXICAN DOGS Sign To Fretsore Records

Fretsore Records (Matt McManamon / Brinsley Schwarz / The Mono LPs) are delighted to present their latest signing...

Mexican Dogs.

A Liverpool band with big ambitions and an even bigger sound, the trio of Gaz Wilcox (ex-Bribes), Carl Rooney and Sonny Winder-Rodgers are confirmed to be releasing their debut EP with the label later this year.

Tapping into the seminal sounds of T-Rex or Led Zep and re-routing them via the high octane delivery of modern day titans like The Black Keys or Royal Blood, Mexican Dogs balance rock classic and contemporary on an exhilarating knife-edge.

With an earth-splitting live sound and attitude to the placespare, alongside demos of tracks like 'You And I' and early single 'Run Run Run', the Fretsore team were instantly impressed by the trio. As label MD Ian Sephton says:

"I'm delighted to sign one of the hottest new bands to emerge from Liverpool, their upbeat blend of rock/pop/glam is just what we all need right now!"

Expressing their own excitement at the new deal, Mexican Dogs say:

"It was a no brainer for us to sign with Fretsore after our first meeting with Ian we knew we had someone who was as passionate about the Mexican Dogs project as we are. We share the same vision for the band and for us that is the most important thing. Someone who believes in what we are trying to achieve and giving us that support to help us get there. We are all very excited to get going and see what happens. We can promise this though, whatever happens it will be some ride!"

Mexican Dogs are here to save rock'n'roll. Fronted by ex-Bribes man Gaz Wilcox, the Dogs' vocalist and axeman has been playing guitar of a fine pedigree since the age of 9. Cutting his teeth at live shows only a year later (including a Beatles charity show at the Empire Theatre), the singer has honed his talent at all of the finest live haunts in his native Liverpool and beyond, performing in a string of bands including Eutopia, The Verdict (who won the UK Battle of the Bands, played a gig in The Houses of Parliament and also played in New York with The Enemy and Reverend and the Makers), and later Bribes.

Earning a formidable live rep with major gigs at the Liverpool O2 in support of Electric Six and at Sound City, the band earned multiple plays on BBC Introducing before going their separate ways due to creative differences.

Rekindling his passion for music following a year away, Wilcox formed Mexican Dogs upon meeting drummer Carl Rooney (who has toured with greats like Echo & The Bunnymen, Iggy Pop, The Hives, and also performed at Glastonbury) and young bassist Sonny Winder-Rodgers (who's dad is the guitar tech for one Noel Gallagher). Feeling enlivened by their "happy-go-lucky vibe", skill and enthusiasm, the trio found an instant connection. Creating music quickly and with ease, they began hatching plans for the bold, noisy future together.

Mexican Dogs were introduced to Ian Sephton at Fretsore Records via a series of exciting and lively chats by their manager Philip Melia (PM Events Management) earlier in 2021, resulting in their signing to the label only six months after officially forming, and emphasising that the band are well on their way.

Underlining their grand ambitions under what looks set to be winning new partnership, Gaz Wilcox says:

"We wanna show the world what we are about... Long may this story continue."