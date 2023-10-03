MARGARET GLASPY & Norah Jones Release New Version of 'Get Back'

Today Margaret Glaspy shares a new version of her single “Get Back” with Grammy-winner Norah Jones. Last week Glaspy appeared on Jones’ podcast, “Norah Jones is Playing Along,” where the two friends spent over an hour talking about music, Margaret’s career and of course, performing together.

Jones shares, “ Margaret Glaspy is an incredible singer, songwriter and musician and I’m in LOVE with her guitar playing! We had a ball on the podcast.”

The “Get Back” video premiered via Paste and Margaret told them “Playing the song ‘Get Back’ feels like jumping into a cold river. It’s exhilarating and a little intimidating and once I’ve started the song, I wonder what it was that I was so afraid of. The lyrics are a healthy reminder for me every night on tour to keep things in perspective and to be grateful for my beautiful and complex life..”

“Get Back” is off Margaret Glaspy’s newest album Echo The Diamond (ATO Records) which was released last month to world-wide critical acclaim. The current single, “Act Natural, is #17 at AAA Radio, marking Glaspy’s highest chart position ever and the album as seens support from The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, Stereogum, Spin, and others.

She is currently on-tour in support of the LP and is playing in Clevland, OH tonight. Looking ahead, the tour stops at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on October 20 and concludes at Lodge Room in Los Angeles on November 14. All tour dates are listed below and tickets are on-sale here.

The third full-length from Margaret Glaspy, Echo The Diamond emerged from a deliberate stripping-away of artifice to reveal life for all its harsh truths and ineffable beauty. Like the precious gem of its title, the result is an object of startling luminosity, one capable of cutting through the most elaborately constructed façades.

“This record came from trying to meet life on life’s terms, instead of looking for a happy ending in everything,” says the New York-based musician. “The whole experience of creating it felt like effortless catharsis.”

Margaret Glaspy Tour Dates

10/3 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

10/4 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/6 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

10/7 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

10/8 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

10/10 - Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records Blue Room

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage (Vinyl)

10/12 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/13 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/14 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

10/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/1 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s

11/2 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co

11/4 - Denver, CO @ Ophelia's

11/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/7 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic

11/9 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

11/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

11/11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

*opening for Half Moon Run