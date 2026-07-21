Lyric Noel and Mixi of Stitched Up Heart Release 'Acid Bloom' Single and Video

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Lyric Noel and Mixi Demner of Stitched Up Heart have released a new collaborative single and music video titled 'Acid Bloom' through Judge and Jury Records. The track, which explores themes of betrayal, survival, and transformation, grew out of a friendship between the two artists that began through a shared interest in music and storytelling. Demner, who had previously introduced Noel to Judge and Jury Records, traveled to Texas to record the project. The accompanying music video was shot with a science lab concept handled by the production's art department.

Photo Credit: Michael Levine

Lyric and Mixi first connected through their shared passion for music and storytelling. Plans to meet in person at a Stitched Up Heart show soon developed into a genuine friendship, with the two artists immediately recognizing a kindred creative spirit in one another. As their bond grew, Mixi introduced Lyric to Judge & Jury Records, helping open the door to an exciting new chapter in Lyric's career.

A collaboration between the two soon felt inevitable. With its themes of transformation, emotional entanglement, and the complicated line between love and destruction, 'Acid Bloom' became the perfect project through which to capture their chemistry. In many ways, their friendship bloomed alongside the song itself.

'Flying out to Texas to work with Lyric Noel on 'Acid Bloom' was such a dream,' says Demner. 'The music video was insane, and the art department killed it with the whole science lab set. Everything about it was perfect. The whole team was amazing, but building a real friendship with Lyric made it extra special. I'm so honored I got to be part of such an incredible experience.'

Beneath that real life friendship lies a much darker fictional story. 'Acid Bloom' explores what happens when pain becomes the force that changes you and survival requires becoming something entirely new. Told through the metaphor of a scientific experiment gone wrong, the song follows something beautiful emerging from something corrosive and destructive. The 'acid' represents the experiences, people, and circumstances that slowly erode a person's identity, while the 'bloom' symbolizes the stronger, stranger, and uncontrollable version of oneself born from surviving them.

Lyrically, 'Acid Bloom' is about reclaiming power after manipulation and betrayal. Rather than allowing those experiences to define the survivor, they become the catalyst for transformation. Sonically, that evolution unfolds through chaotic, cinematic production that builds from mounting tension into an explosive release, mirroring the moment an experiment can no longer be contained.

''Acid Bloom' is about what happens when the thing that promises to heal you is the very thing that's poisoning you,' explains Lyric. 'It's the moment survival turns into transformation, not because you wanted it to, but because you had no other choice. Sometimes growth isn't beautiful. Sometimes it burns.'

The accompanying music video, directed by rising visionary Michael Levine, with Maxton Donnell serving as creative lead and Levine assisting in the creative development before taking the director's chair, expands the song's narrative into a disturbing cinematic world. Following a laboratory accident, scientist Lyric Noel transforms into Acid Bloom, an uncontrollable organism that binds her to a captured test subject portrayed by Demner. What begins as a tense captor and captive dynamic gradually develops into a disturbing symbiotic relationship. As both characters become physically and emotionally consumed by the organism's invasive growth, the video reveals a powerful metaphor for toxic codependency and the ways love, control, healing, and destruction can emerge from the same connection.

ABOUT LYRIC NOEL

Lyric Noel is built around personifying Lyric Hollar's lived experience with different mental illnesses and emotional struggles. This project exists to say the things people are usually expected to carry quietly, the intrusive thoughts, the instability, the exhaustion of trying to appear okay. Lyric writes from inside that reality, not from metaphor or distance, turning pain into something raw, visible, and honest. The work does not soften or romanticize struggle, but it does make it beautiful in its truth, giving listeners language and reflection for experiences they already know but rarely hear spoken out loud.

As a band, Lyric Noel amplifies that voice with intention. Alongside guitarist, primary composer, and producer Russell Hollar, guitarist Robby Gray, and drummer Jerrin Castillo, the project blends heavy, atmospheric, and alternative elements into music and visuals that match the weight of Lyric's message. That honesty has connected with more than 900,000 people across social platforms and is now entering its next chapter through a new partnership with Judge and Jury Records. Lyric Noel exists because it is not built on image or trend, but on lived truth, emotional visibility, and the courage to anthropomorphize these intense emotions.

ABOUT JUDGE & JURY

Judge & Jury is an artist/production team founded by multi-platinum record producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Skillet, Theory of a Deadman, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Flyleaf, Halestorm, In Flames, etc.) & second to none active rock record holder Neil Sanderson (founder/songwriter/drummer of Three Days Grace). Howard and Neil started working together creatively when Howard produced One-X. He continued to work with the band and produced the albums Life Starts Now, Outsider, and EXPLOSIONS. With the combination of Howard's production and Neil's songwriting, they now have the most #1 songs at active rock radio in history. Still working with Three Days Grace, they also separately formed the production/artist/songwriting powerhouse known as Judge & Jury.



Photo Credit: Michael Levine

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