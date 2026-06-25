Lyle Lovett and His Small Large Band to Play U.S. Fall 2026 Tour
General on sale for most dates begins Friday June 26, at 10am local time.
Lyle Lovett is hitting the road for Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band, a fall tour kicking off October 20, 2026 in Spokane, WA and concluding November 21, 2026 in Austin, TX. Local presale begins Thursday, June 25 at 10 am local time and runs until 10 pm.
General on sale for most dates begins tomorrow, Friday June 26, at 10am local time. Tickets and specific on sale times for all shows can be found HERE.
A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has released 14 albums, featuring music that fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues since his self-titled debut in 1986. Among his many accolades, Lovett is a four-time Grammy Award winner, recipient of the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, and has been named Texas State Musician. He has also received the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards.
Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band Tour Dates 2026
October 20 — Spokane, WA — Fox Theatre
October 21 — Port Angeles, WA — Donna M. Morris Theater at Field Arts & Events Hall
October 22 — Seattle, WA — The 5th Avenue Theatre
October 23 — Astoria, OR — Liberty Theatre
October 24 — Salem, OR — Elsinore Theatre
October 25 — Medford, OR — Holly Theatre ^
October 27 — Folsom, CA — Harris Center for the Arts ^
October 28 — Santa Cruz, CA — Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium
October 29 — Rohnert Park, CA — Weill Hall at the Green Music Center
October 30 — Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA — Sunset Cultural Center
November 1 — Santa Barbara, CA — Campbell Hall — UCSB Arts & Lectures ^
November 2 — San Luis Obispo, CA — Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo ^
November 3 — Cerritos, CA — Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
November 4 — Del Mar, CA — The Sound
November 5 — Scottsdale, AZ — Virginia G. Piper Theater - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
November 6 — Tucson, AZ — Fox Tucson Theatre
November 7 — Flagstaff, AZ — Prochnow Auditorium
November 9 — Santa Fe, NM — The Lensic Performing Arts Center
November 10 — Santa Fe, NM — The Lensic Performing Arts Center
November 12 — Lawrence, KS — Lied Center of Kansas
November 13 — Tulsa, OK — Chapman Music Hall
November 14 — Memphis, TN — Graceland Soundstage at Elvis Presley's Memphis
November 15 — Fayetteville, AR — Walton Arts Center ^
November 17 — Fort Worth, TX — Bass Performance Hall
November 18 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Performing Arts Center - Winspear Opera House
November 20 — San Antonio, TX — Majestic Theatre
November 21 — Austin, TX — ACL Live at The Moody Theater
^ Later public on-sale date
Photo credit: Michael Wilson