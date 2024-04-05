Luke Hemmings Releases 'Close My Eyes' From Upcoming EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Platinum superstar Luke Hemmings returns with stirring second release, “Close My Eyes” and visualizer off his highly anticipated solo EP, boy, set for release April 26, 2024, via Arista Records. The track produced with longtime collaborator Sammy Witte (Maggie Rodgers, Harry Styles, Freya Ridings) is a synth-led follow up to the beautifully melancholic first single, “Shakes” which received immediate praise from fans and critics alike. Rolling Stone calling the track a confident move, “through a haze of different musical perspectives” with Milky declaring, “Hemmings' hypnotic vocals, are laced with melancholia and intimately introspective lyricism.”

Of today’s “Close My Eyes” release Luke states, “I’m elated to share the next chapter from boy - a song called “Close My Eyes.” I wrote this as I headed into my late 20’s and felt an unavoidable wave of fear and anxiety towards the inevitable death of my youth. I found myself unable to sleep because every time I tried; it was as if a film of my life was projected onto the back of my eye lids. The mistakes, successes, everything that could have been and everything that was. I felt physical growing pains of becoming a fully realized version of myself while having to say goodbye to the past.

This music announcement follows fast on the heels of Hemmings recent sold-out first solo headline tour, NOSTALGIA FOR A TIME THAT NEVER EXISTED

The 20-city (21 shows) world tour kicks off on May 4 in Paris, France with additional stops planned in Italy, Poland, Denmark, and the Netherlands, before traveling through Glasgow, Manchester and London in the UK andChicago, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Royal Oaks, Toronto, Brooklyn and Oakland stateside before ending the North American leg in Los Angeles on June 5. Hemmings then returns to Australia for a homecoming of sorts with shows scheduled in Melbourne, and Sydney before concluding on June 16 in Brisbane.

For complete details, please see www.lukehemmingsofficial.com