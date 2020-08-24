Luca Fogale Releases 'Feel It' Single Off Upcoming Sophomore Album 'Nothing Is Lost'

Pre-order Nothing is Lost now.

British Columbia songwriter Luca Fogale released his latest single, "Feel It," accompanied by a stunning video, shot by director Sam Lynch. "Feel It" is featured on Fogale's upcoming sophomore album, Nothing is Lost, due out September 18 on Amelia Recordings.

Pre-order Nothing is Lost here and check out the video for Feel It below:

Discussing the track and video, Fogale states, "'Feel It' is a song written about my anger and confusion surrounding feelings of being abandoned by Catholicism, the faith that I had held for a lot of my life. There is no resolution inside this song, mirroring the way that I had felt for many years after separating myself from the church.

The video for "Feel It" is a reflection of the sentiments expressed in the song; calling out for answers into an empty, lonely void, both in darkness and light, and receiving nothing back."

Raised and residing in British Columbia and recently nominated for the Western Canadian Music Award for 'Pop Artist of the Year', Fogale has toured Canada, United States, Europe, Australia, and Japan, sharing the stage with the likes of Dermot Kennedy, Half Moon Run, Serena Ryder and Josh Ritter. No stranger to soundtracking emotive visuals, Fogale's music has also been featured on 'Grey's Anatomy', 'NCIS: Los Angeles', and 'Station 19', and has been listened to more than 30 million times across music streaming platforms, with over 80k Shazams.

The honesty in Fogale's voice is impossible to ignore, elevating songs rooted in the folk tradition to soulful hymns about the human condition. Beneath the calm and melancholic tones of his music is a fervent desire to pull the listener as far into his lyrics and chords as possible until all else fades into the background.

Nothing is Lost is about holding on to the idea that everything is cyclical and infinite, giving us an opportunity to overcome anything with enough hope and patience. With this album, Fogale wanted to scratch the surface of what it means to be alive, and what it means to believe in something.

Discussing, he states, "I feel as though the questions about existence inside these songs are questions that most people ask themselves. So many of us are desperately trying to figure how to find purpose, with or without spirituality. There is a real beauty in being connected by that."

