Louis Tomlinson Releases New Single 'We Made It,' Announces First Ever Solo World Tour

Louis Tomlinson dropped his newest single, "We Made It" viaSyco/Arista Records today. Louis premiered the single with a performance at a SiriusXM fan event this morning. This is the third track off his highly anticipated debut solo album, WALLS, which was announced yesterday with a personal video from Louis on his socials. WALLS will be available on January 31st, 2020 but is available for pre-order now.

Louis will also be embarking on his first ever solo world tour in 2020. Louis' 43-date tour kicks off on March 9th in Barcelona, Spain and hits cities all across the world including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Dubai, Jakarta, Sydney, Tokyo and Rio De Janeiro, among others before hitting North America. The North American leg of the tour, presented by Live Nation, begins on June 9th in Minneapolis and will hit cities like Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, New York, and Los Angeles.

Tickets are available to the general public starting November 1st at 10am local time. To purchase tickets and for more information about the tour, please visit https://www.louis-tomlinson.com/.

Today, Louis also debuted the music video for "We Made It" in conjunction with the single. The video, which was directed by Charlie Lightening (Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher), is a continuation from his "Kill My Mind" video released in September. The week leading up to "We Made It," Louis began teasing the new music on his socials. On Sunday, he teased the single's audio, followed by a teaser trailer of the "We Made It" music video on Tuesday. To heighten the anticipation, Louis also shared a digital scavenger hunt yesterday morning for fans to reveal the album art.

WORLD TOUR DATES:

Monday, March 9, 2020 Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Milan, Italy

Saturday, March 14, 2020 Stockholm, Sweden

Monday, March 16, 2020 Berlin, Germany

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 Paris, France

Thursday, March 19, 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 London, UK

Thursday, March 26, 2020 Glasgow, UK

Friday, March 27, 2020 Doncaster, UK

Saturday, March 28, 2020 Manchester, UK

Saturday, April 18, 2020 Dubai, UAE

Monday, April 20, 2020 Jakarta, Indonesia

Thursday, April 23, 2020 Auckland, New Zealand

Saturday, April 25, 2020 Sydney, Australia

Monday, April 27, 2020 Melbourne, Australia

Thursday, April 30, 2020 Tokyo, Japan

Friday, May 01, 2020 Osaka, Japan

Saturday, May 09, 2020 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Sunday, May 10, 2020 Sao Paulo, Brazil

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Asuncion, Paraguay

Friday, May 15, 2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tuesday, June 09, 2020 Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 Chicago, IL

Friday, June 12, 2020 Toronto, ON

Saturday, June 13, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA

Monday, June 15, 2020 Boston, MA

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 New York, NY

Friday, June 19, 2020 Washington, DC

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Philadelphia, PA

Monday, June 22, 2020 Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Nashville, TN

Thursday, July 02, 2020 Detroit, MI

Monday, July 06, 2020 Indianapolis, IN

Tuesday, July 07, 2020 St. Louis, MO

Thursday, July 09, 2020 Houston, TX

Friday, July 10, 2020 Austin, TX

Saturday, July 11, 2020 Dallas, TX

Monday, July 13, 2020 Denver, CO

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT

Friday, July 17, 2020 Los Angeles, CA

Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Portland, OR

Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Seattle, WA

Thursday, July 23, 2020 Vancouver, BC





