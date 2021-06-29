Los dos Carnales to Perform Virtual Concert Presented by Ford and Powered by Pandora on July 7

Pandora announced today that chart-topping, regional Mexican group Los dos Carnales will give a virtual performance, presented by Ford and powered by Pandora, on Wednesday, July 7 at 8pm EDT/5pm PDT. Los dos Carnales, who were named as one of Pandora's "Latin Artists to Watch" in 2021, have also curated a new regional Mexican station on the service called "Rolas de Grandeza" (Songs of Greatness), which is also presented by Ford. Beginning today, music fans can RSVP for the free virtual event HERE and can listen to the Rolas de Grandeza station HERE on Pandora.

Prior to the band taking the stage on July 7, select fans of Los dos Carnales on Pandora will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with the group. The evening will also feature a game of "The Hot Seat," in which Los Dos Carnales will be quizzed about their career, as well as a series of interviews with the popular Norteño band revealing the stories behind the lyrics to some of the songs they will perform.

Los dos Carnales have selected some of their favorite regional Mexican tracks to anchor the recently launched "Rolas de Grandeza" (Songs of Greatness) station presented by Ford on Pandora. Listeners will also hear the group talk about some of their song choices and discuss what greatness means to them as musicians, artists, and hard-working guys trying to leave their mark.

"We are very happy and excited about this performance and to be collaborating with our friends at Pandora" says Los dos Carnales. "It's very satisfying to see companies like Ford supporting our culture, especially our Regional Mexican genre with this initiative that help us, and our fans get closer. We can't wait to share our music and talk to our fans."

With more than 290 million lifetime streams on Pandora and more than 10 million followers on social media, Los dos Carnales are the most sought-after regional Mexican act right now. In addition to being named as one of Pandora's "Latin Artists to Watch" in 2021, the group has earned nominations for the Latin American Music Awards, Premios Juventud, Billboard Music Awards and Premio Lo Nuestro, where they won "Best Norteño Song" for their hit single "El Envidioso." At the Latin American Music Awards, they earned praise for their performance with Latin pop star Camilo on the groundbreaking song "Tuyo y Mio." The group, which got its start in Coahuila, Mexico, and is currently signed to the renowned record label AfinArte Music, is comprised of brothers Poncho Quezada Jr (bajo quinto guitar and vocals) and Imanol Quezada (accordion and vocals), along with Kevin Marquez (drums) and Armando Hernandez (bass).