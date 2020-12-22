Long Island Singer/Songwriter Chris St. John Releases Original Christmas Music

Over the last quarter century, Singer/Songwriter (and former Judge) Chris St. John has truly led a diverse and successful professional career in the field of law. Now, his dream of lateral success in the music business is starting to become a reality, with his instantly satisfying first musical releases, "It's Christmas Day," and "Baby in a Manger," which are available now - just in time for the holidays.

"These are two songs I wrote on Christmas, about 10 years apart. They are not Christmas songs in the traditional sense, but they are very spiritual. They are prayers, really," he added.

Then, early after the new year, "I Need a Horse," a song about a recent cattle roundup in Wyoming that St. John participated in, will be the proper lead single of his full-length album "I'm Dreaming," which is set for release on January 20th, 2021.

Of "I Need a Horse," Chris recalled, "I rode three horses. I knew the third one was right for me, so I purchased him from the cowboy, and now he's here with me in New York," he said. "The horse was beautiful, and we connected - he wrote the song, really."

St. John has been a practicing attorney for 26 years; a former judge and prosecutor; worked in the State Department, participating in the Reagan-Gorbachev Summit in 1987; and lived, studied, and taught in China later that year. He was also a Congressional Aide and is now a volunteer firefighter.

In 2015, he and his friend started a not-for-profit charity called HALO Missions, which provides medical care, clothing, food, farming equipment, and surgeries for AIDS orphans and the extreme poor throughout Africa, Central America, and the Caribbean.

"My professional career is what I do. These songs are who I am. They are about my personal life. The songs have been written over about 30 years, with four new ones written in the last several months to finish up the album," he added.

The topics include the loss of love at a young age; the loss of his parents; the birth of his son John (now 17) and life with his wife of 27 years Elisabeth; a surprise DNA discovery; a serious illness where he was put in a medically induced coma, and a nurse sang him back to life; the loss of a young relative in a car accident and the subsequent climb out of depression; alcohol addiction and recovery; and a gift from his grandmother that he intends to return to her someday.

"I played in bands and won some talent shows in college. Folks have encouraged me to produce these songs. When I came back from Wyoming, I wrote 'I Need a Horse.' I produced it professionally and decided to keep on going. The album addresses sorrow, but always comes back to hope and perseverance. You just have to keep going and enjoy every day."

"The title of the LP is 'I'm Dreaming' because some of these songs were dreamed up and written down when I awoke. And there are so many references to dreaming in the album. I guess I like to dream. People have told me I should write a book or make an album. This is both to me."

The album will contain 13 original songs. Both the individual songs and the entire album can be downloaded for purchase from iTunes, Spotify, and all other musical platforms.

