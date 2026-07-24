Lockimara Releases New LP 'Only Sun, Only Moon' With 'Only Moon' Video

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Lockimara has released a new studio album, ONLY SUN, ONLY MOON, alongside a music video for the track 'Only Moon.'

New York-by-way-of-Toronto artist Lockimara — aka project mastermind Nicholas Gay — released the album on Play Dead, and in celebration shared a video for the tender track 'Only Moon.' 'I've always been interested in fiction and storytelling and the intersection between that and music. 'Only Moon' quickly took shape as a means of exploring this, and in writing a narrative that gave the music meaning, texture, and place,' he explains. 'The song is about two people as they wait for the worst to come, both in their respective situations.'

ONLY SUN, ONLY MOON — included in NPR Music's New Music Friday (Dora's Corner) — arrives following advance singles 'Every Day,' 'Tastes Like,' and 'December,' which saw praise and support from Stereogum, The Line of Best Fit, Northern Transmissions, Atwood Magazine, and more.

ONLY SUN, ONLY MOON draws from multiple years of upheaval, loss, and an international move for Gay. It finds him feeling unstable yet determined, and working through the deep sense of fear, risk, and uncertainty that comes with change. Across these nine songs, Gay balances conflicting feelings of impatience and resignation, and the different kinds of emotions that emerge from leaning into both. In blending acoustic delicateness, experimental textures, and dance-forward electronics, Lockimara transforms influence into ingenuity to create a uniquely genre-less collection, making ONLY SUN, ONLY MOON a body of work that feels at once familiar, bold, and intensely personal.

Lockimara is also confirmed for a show on July 30th at Trans Pecos in Queens, NY, with Homescreen, accomplice, and Kissed By An Animal.

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