Lo Moon Tease Forthcoming Album With First New Song 'Evidence'

The track was released alongside a music video.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Cher Debuts First Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé & More Photo 1 Cher Debuts Christmas Album With Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder & More
Album Review: JUDY GARLAND: THE TWO-A-DAY IS BACK IN TOWN, Brings Our Judy Into Your Livin Photo 2 Judy Garland TWO-A-DAY Live Album A Treasure
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Lo Moon Tease Forthcoming Album With First New Song 'Evidence'

This week, psych-pop four-piece Lo Moon return with their first new music of 2023, "Evidence," thus confirming a new body of work is on the way for 2024. The track was produced by Mike Davis (Ratboys, Pool Kids, Great Grandpa), and is paired with an official music video, directed by Saoli Nash & Warren Fu.

Speaking about the new song, Lo Moon's Matt Lowell reveals, "'Evidence' is a song about learning from your mistakes. A song that explores the innocence of young love and the journey we're all on to become better partners, better people, and more emotionally available. Sometimes this takes time and looking back at who I was as an adolescent helped me realize who I've become as an adult. The arc of relationships can teach us a lot about who we are, even if it's emotionally scaring to explore."

The new music follows the band's recently concluded Los Angeles underplay residency, which saw them play four packed-to-the-rafters shows at Zebulon. Each night the band was joined with special guest appearances, week one; Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES (WATCH), Adam Granduciel from The War On Drugs on week two (WATCH), and most recently, the legendary Curt Smith from Tears For Fears (WATCH).

Later this week, the band heads to the East Coast for a three-night intimate residency at Pianos in New York City on October 25, 26 and 27, before embarking on a 14-date UK and EU tour next month. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.lomoonofficial.com.

Lo Moon comprises bassist/keyboardist Crisanta Baker, guitarist Sam Stewart, drummer Sterling Laws, and Lowell, the group's singer, and chief songwriter.

"Evidence" is out everywhere now. Watch the official music video here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/25 - Pianos - New York, NY**
10/26 - Pianos - New York, NY+
10/27 - Pianos - New York, NY**
** Akira Galaxy Supporting
+ Bartees Strange Supporting

UK/EU TOUR DATES

11/02 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, GB
11/04 - Crossing Border - The Hague, NL
11/05 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, NL
11/07 - The Lexington - London, UK - SOLD OUT
11/09 - The Workman's Club - Dublin, UK
11/11 - King Tut's - Glasgow, UK
11/14 - The Lexington - London, UK - SOLD OUT
11/18 - Pop Recs Ltd. - Sunderland, UK
11/19 - Headrow House - Leeds, UK
11/21 - The Lexington - London, UK
11/23 - Privatclub - Berlin, DE
11/24 - Effort - Genk, BE
11/25 - La Boule Noire - Paris, FR
11/28 - The Lexington - London, UK



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete 1989 (Taylors Version) Tracklist Photo
Taylor Swift Unveils the Complete '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Tracklist

Taylor Swfit has unveiled the re-recorded version of her Grammy-winning album '1989.' The album includes all 16 songs from the original deluxe album and five new songs 'From the Vault.' There are no collaborations on 'Taylor's Version' of '1989,' sticking with the original album's outline. Swift worked on the new vault tracks with Jack Antonoff.

2
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S. Photo
PoC Studios & New Breed Form Joint Venture To Manage Asian Artists In U.S.

New Breed currently manages many top artists from Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Korea and U.S. The partnership will showcase New Breed's amazing roster of international artists and expand their global footprint by including musicians from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and other countries across Asia and Africa.

3
Phoebe Go Releases New Single Something You Were Trying Photo
Phoebe Go Releases New Single 'Something You Were Trying'

Phoebe Go releases a new single and announces 2024 tour dates in her latest update. Produced by ARIA nominated Simon Lam (Charli XCX, Cub Sport, Allday, Juice Webster, Gretta Ray), “Something You Were Trying” is the first single from the Melbourne alt/indie artist's debut album.

4
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album Kaien Photo
Kaien Cruz Presents Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Kaien'

Featuring production from the likes of Dan Farber (Lizzo, Tkay Maidza, Dragonette), Os Young (Xenia Manasseh, Ray Vaughn), and Sonic Major (Chxrry22, Dreamville, Don Toliver), Kaien’s signature songwriting shines through on each of the record’s 12 tracks, intertwined with “Tell No One” and previous releases “Black Ice'' and “I Lay.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE COTTAGE
THE LION KING