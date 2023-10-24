Lo Moon Tease Forthcoming Album With First New Song 'Evidence'

This week, psych-pop four-piece Lo Moon return with their first new music of 2023, "Evidence," thus confirming a new body of work is on the way for 2024. The track was produced by Mike Davis (Ratboys, Pool Kids, Great Grandpa), and is paired with an official music video, directed by Saoli Nash & Warren Fu.

Speaking about the new song, Lo Moon's Matt Lowell reveals, "'Evidence' is a song about learning from your mistakes. A song that explores the innocence of young love and the journey we're all on to become better partners, better people, and more emotionally available. Sometimes this takes time and looking back at who I was as an adolescent helped me realize who I've become as an adult. The arc of relationships can teach us a lot about who we are, even if it's emotionally scaring to explore."

The new music follows the band's recently concluded Los Angeles underplay residency, which saw them play four packed-to-the-rafters shows at Zebulon. Each night the band was joined with special guest appearances, week one; Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES (WATCH), Adam Granduciel from The War On Drugs on week two (WATCH), and most recently, the legendary Curt Smith from Tears For Fears (WATCH).

Later this week, the band heads to the East Coast for a three-night intimate residency at Pianos in New York City on October 25, 26 and 27, before embarking on a 14-date UK and EU tour next month. For a full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.lomoonofficial.com.

Lo Moon comprises bassist/keyboardist Crisanta Baker, guitarist Sam Stewart, drummer Sterling Laws, and Lowell, the group's singer, and chief songwriter.

"Evidence" is out everywhere now. Watch the official music video here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/25 - Pianos - New York, NY**

10/26 - Pianos - New York, NY+

10/27 - Pianos - New York, NY**

** Akira Galaxy Supporting

+ Bartees Strange Supporting

UK/EU TOUR DATES

11/02 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, GB

11/04 - Crossing Border - The Hague, NL

11/05 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, NL

11/07 - The Lexington - London, UK - SOLD OUT

11/09 - The Workman's Club - Dublin, UK

11/11 - King Tut's - Glasgow, UK

11/14 - The Lexington - London, UK - SOLD OUT

11/18 - Pop Recs Ltd. - Sunderland, UK

11/19 - Headrow House - Leeds, UK

11/21 - The Lexington - London, UK

11/23 - Privatclub - Berlin, DE

11/24 - Effort - Genk, BE

11/25 - La Boule Noire - Paris, FR

11/28 - The Lexington - London, UK