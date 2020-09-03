Listen to BUMPER, a New Project From Michelle Zauner & Ryan Galloway

The two perform as Japanese Breakfast and Crying.

BUMPER, the new quarantine project of Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner and Crying's Ryan Galloway, have shared a stream of their debut EP, pop songs 2020. Rolling Stone, who profiled the band today, is saying the pop songs 2020 is bursting with "glittery hooks and buoyant melodies."

Though Zauner and Galloway live three blocks apart, they haven't seen each other since the beginning of quarantine. The two started trading tracks in early June, adding layers back and forth over email. Betwixt synth and sample, track and tune, concocting songs that mix the playful quirks of Cibo Matto with the bombastic power of late 80's Janet Jackson, BUMPER emerges from the confines of two NY apartments.

pop songs 2020 is out tomorrow, Friday, September 4th.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Mary Vertfulo

