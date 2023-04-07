Linkin Park Presents 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary Edition

LINKIN PARK proudly unveils Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition! It is available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.

Among a bevy of unreleased gems, lead single "Lost" has notably held #1 at Alternative and Rock radio for four consecutive weeks. Upon release, it emerged as LINKIN PARK's first #1 debut on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade. It has also reached rarified air as the most-streamed new rock song of the year with well over 100 million global streams and 33 million YouTube views on the stunning music video.

Marking another huge milestone for their GRAMMY® Award-nominated landmark sophomore LP, Meteora was just certified 8X Platinum by the RIAA. It remains the group's second-highest album certification to date.

In celebration of Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, the band members will host a very special global fan Q&A livestream on Monday, April 10. Viewers worldwide can watch on LINKIN PARK's Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube live at 11am PT.

Additionally, this week SiriusXM launched a limited engagement Linkin Park Channel, presented and curated by the band. Linkin Park Radio is available until April 17th on the SXM App and on SiriusXM's Turbo channel 41 for three days from today through April 9th.

Along with the previously uncovered tracks "Lost" and "Fighting Myself," fans will finally experience "More The Victim" which was first debuted on The Howard Stern Show. Mike Shinoda personally mixed and architected the final product, making sure to keep it true to the initial intention. "What I like about this trio of songs is that they're all very different from one another," said Shinoda. "They all showcase a distinct approach from the band at the time."

2020 saw LINKIN PARK leap back to the forefront of popular culture with Hybrid Theory:20th Anniversary Edition. Scaling the Billboard Top Album Sales Chart, it captured #3-its highest chart position since 2002. Now, they've revisited its iconic follow-up...

Listen to the new single here: